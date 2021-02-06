Flashback Video: Christopher Plummer Talks THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Julie Andrews, and More

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, stage and screen star Christopher Plummer has passed away at the age of 91.

The Paley Center has released a flashback video from PaleyAfterDark from 2012, featuring a conversation with Plummer.

The event took place on May 29, 2012, and was hosted by Rebecca Paller (associate curator, The Paley Center for Media) and also featured Alec Baldwin.

Plummer reflects on his career with moderator David Edelstein (film critic, New York magazine and NPR). Topics include: the "awful" experience of viewing footage of himself as a young, inexperienced actor; he and his fellow stage actors' "terribly snobbish" attitude about television versus theater; his view of live television as a frightening "series of Dunkirks"; his sense of his own youthful arrogance and difficulty as a co-star; memories of working alongside Julie Harris, "the last first lady of American theater"; the fun of taking on fewer romantic leading roles and more character-actor roles after age forty; his famous dislike for his 1965 musical hit "The Sound of Music," despite his affection for co-star Julie Andrews; his forty-two year marriage to Elaine Taylor and her role in helping him curb his wild lifestyle; and his favorite role as Hamlet in "Hamlet at Elsinore" (1964).

Watch the video conversation below!

The Canadian-born Christopher Plummer acted for over 60 years of his life. He won almost every possible acting award including an Oscar, two Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA.

Known for his distinctive performances in many films (The Sound of Music, Battle of Britain, The Night of The Generals, Somewhere in Time, Nicholas Nickleby, A Beautiful Mind, and, most recently, Knives Out and All The Money in the World), he is also known for his command of Shakespearean roles. Mr. Plummer has portrayed nearly all of the Bard's lead characters on stages around the world. He made his debut at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in 1956 playing the title role in Henry V.