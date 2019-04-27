First Lady of Broadway: A Look Back At Hillary Clinton's Love Affair With Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on HILLARY AND CLINTON

This season, Hillary Clinton is hitting the Broadway stage for the first time ever, played by none other than the great Laurie Metcalf, in Douglas Hnath's new play, Hillary and Clinton.

Though this is HIll's first official Broadway facsimile, the real former First Lady/Secretary of State/NY Senator/presidential candidate can't get enough of the Great White Way.

Over the past few years, she has made numerous notable trips to Broadway and beyond, stirring up the crowd and getting a warm reception each and every time she steps foot inside a theatre.

Musical or play, comedy or drama, you can bet that Mrs. Clinton will be there taking in the action, and even stopping by backstage for a visit with the company.

It's questionable whether or not she'll be taking in her own Broadway tale. but one thing we know for sure: Hillary Clinton loves the theatre, and it loves her right back.

Below, check out some of Hill's theatrical adventures!

Hamilton Puerto Rico

Little Rock

The Humans

Waitress

It was an honor to welcome @HillaryClinton to the diner this evening! #PiesAndPantsuits pic.twitter.com/9Rf0oIaySA - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) June 9, 2017

To Kill A Mockingbird

Hillary and Bill In the House! pic.twitter.com/sy8wzbAQVX - Let Teddy Win! (@LetTeddyWin) February 16, 2019

In Transit

We just had the most wonderful dream at @InTransitBway ... and @HillaryClinton was there...and @billclinton was there... pic.twitter.com/XNdBL4p1G5 - In Transit Writers (@InTransitTweet) February 2, 2017

Sunset Boulevard

Hillary Clinton's Broadway Tour continues: here she is at "Sunset Boulevard" tonight pic.twitter.com/dufjjgDXGp - Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) February 16, 2017

Oslo

War Paint The opening night of "War Paint" was kind of star studded, to say the least! pic.twitter.com/AbWkkN7yUO - Jim Caruso (@JimCaruso1) April 7, 2017

The Cher Show

The Band's Visit

Hello. Dolly!





Related Articles