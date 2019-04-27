HILLARY AND CLINTON
First Lady of Broadway: A Look Back At Hillary Clinton's Love Affair With Theatre

Apr. 27, 2019  

This season, Hillary Clinton is hitting the Broadway stage for the first time ever, played by none other than the great Laurie Metcalf, in Douglas Hnath's new play, Hillary and Clinton.

Though this is HIll's first official Broadway facsimile, the real former First Lady/Secretary of State/NY Senator/presidential candidate can't get enough of the Great White Way.

Over the past few years, she has made numerous notable trips to Broadway and beyond, stirring up the crowd and getting a warm reception each and every time she steps foot inside a theatre.

Musical or play, comedy or drama, you can bet that Mrs. Clinton will be there taking in the action, and even stopping by backstage for a visit with the company.

It's questionable whether or not she'll be taking in her own Broadway tale. but one thing we know for sure: Hillary Clinton loves the theatre, and it loves her right back.

Below, check out some of Hill's theatrical adventures!

Hamilton Puerto Rico

Little Rock

The Humans

Waitress

To Kill A Mockingbird

In Transit

Sunset Boulevard

Oslo

War Paint

Dear Evan Hansen

The Cher Show

There was some excitement at the Neil Simon Theatre.

A post shared by Stephanie J Block-Arcelus (@stephaniejblock) on Apr 3, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

The Band's Visit

This happened last night and I'm still spinning. Here's a few photos that capture a tiny fraction of the moment. A true honor having Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton in the audience last night. Wish i had a recording of Bill telling me that he hated Chet Baker when he was younger cause he was too smooth ... Photo cred: Bruce Glikas. #THECLINTONSVISIT #doyoulikechetbaker #outofcontrol #thebandsvisit #hillaryclinton #billclinton #chelseaclinton

A post shared by Ari'el Stachel (@arielstachel) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Hello. Dolly!

