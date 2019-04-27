First Lady of Broadway: A Look Back At Hillary Clinton's Love Affair With Theatre
This season, Hillary Clinton is hitting the Broadway stage for the first time ever, played by none other than the great Laurie Metcalf, in Douglas Hnath's new play, Hillary and Clinton.
Though this is HIll's first official Broadway facsimile, the real former First Lady/Secretary of State/NY Senator/presidential candidate can't get enough of the Great White Way.
Over the past few years, she has made numerous notable trips to Broadway and beyond, stirring up the crowd and getting a warm reception each and every time she steps foot inside a theatre.
Musical or play, comedy or drama, you can bet that Mrs. Clinton will be there taking in the action, and even stopping by backstage for a visit with the company.
It's questionable whether or not she'll be taking in her own Broadway tale. but one thing we know for sure: Hillary Clinton loves the theatre, and it loves her right back.
Below, check out some of Hill's theatrical adventures!
Hamilton Puerto Rico
Little Rock
The Humans
Waitress
It was an honor to welcome @HillaryClinton to the diner this evening! #PiesAndPantsuits pic.twitter.com/9Rf0oIaySA- Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) June 9, 2017
To Kill A Mockingbird
Hillary and Bill In the House! pic.twitter.com/sy8wzbAQVX- Let Teddy Win! (@LetTeddyWin) February 16, 2019
In Transit
We just had the most wonderful dream at @InTransitBway ... and @HillaryClinton was there...and @billclinton was there... pic.twitter.com/XNdBL4p1G5- In Transit Writers (@InTransitTweet) February 2, 2017
Sunset Boulevard
Hillary Clinton's Broadway Tour continues: here she is at "Sunset Boulevard" tonight pic.twitter.com/dufjjgDXGp- Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) February 16, 2017
Oslo
Thank you @HillaryClinton and @billclinton for coming to @OsloBway, for dinner, and for your service to our country. pic.twitter.com/H0vQksiAWs- J. T. Rogers (@stagewriter) July 4, 2017
War Paint
The opening night of "War Paint" was kind of star studded, to say the least! pic.twitter.com/AbWkkN7yUO- Jim Caruso (@JimCaruso1) April 7, 2017
Come From Away
So thrilled to have @HillaryClinton @billclinton and @ChelseaClinton at @wecomefromaway tonight. #honoured pic.twitter.com/7PXoHVNEWa- Petrina Bromley (@petieb) June 16, 2017
Dear Evan Hansen
We don't deserve you, @HillaryClinton.- Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 16, 2017
(?: @brugli) pic.twitter.com/WstyEZK5Rn
The Cher Show
There was some excitement at the Neil Simon Theatre.
A post shared by Stephanie J Block-Arcelus (@stephaniejblock) on Apr 3, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT
The Band's Visit
This happened last night and I'm still spinning. Here's a few photos that capture a tiny fraction of the moment. A true honor having Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton in the audience last night. Wish i had a recording of Bill telling me that he hated Chet Baker when he was younger cause he was too smooth ... Photo cred: Bruce Glikas. #THECLINTONSVISIT #doyoulikechetbaker #outofcontrol #thebandsvisit #hillaryclinton #billclinton #chelseaclinton
A post shared by Ari'el Stachel (@arielstachel) on Dec 28, 2017 at 8:25am PST
Hello. Dolly!
Well...that happened. Thank you @hillaryclinton for coming to our show and for inspiring us and for shaking my hand!!! Get out and vote this November y'all! ?by @bruglikas #inspiration #hillaryclinton #democrat #ittakesawoman #futureisfemale #imwithher #vote #president #broadway #actor #actors #actorslife
A post shared by richardriaz (@richardriaz) on Jul 27, 2018 at 7:34am PDT