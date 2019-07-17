Fire Island Dance Festival Sunday Show Tickets Available This Weekend

This Weekend - Produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) will bring six world premiere works and some of the world's most celebrated choreographers and dance companies to a picturesque waterfront stage on the Great South Bay. Tony and Academy Award Winner Joel Grey will Host.

Some tickets are available the closing performance at 5 pm on this Sunday, July 21. New this year: cocktails follow each performance at The Pines' Whyte Hall. Also for Sunday a hassle-free daytrip package is available, which features round-trip luxury transportation from New York City, a champagne luncheon and tickets to the performance. A VIP option, which includes the champagne luncheon and tickets to show without the transportation, also is available. The daytrip package is $275; the VIP option is $225. Complimentary roundtrip water taxi service to and from Fire Island Pines is available, courtesy of Fire Island Water Taxi. Tickets are on sale now at dradance.org or by phone 212.840.0770, ext. 229.

The companies and choreographers performing at this year's Fire Island Dance Festival are

• American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside sharing a world premiere performed by fellow ABT dancers corps de ballet member Aran Bell and soloist Catherine Hurlin

• A.I.M, founded by Kyle Abraham, premiering an excerpt of a work that will debut in full in 2020 featuring Tamisha Guy and American Ballet Theatre's Calvin Royal III

• The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presenting "Sinner Man," an excerpt of the company's lauded masterwork Revelations

• Emmy Award nominee and Fire Island Dance Festival favorite Al Blackstone presenting a world premiere about the history of the Fire Island Pines set in the 1970s

• Dorrance Dance presenting a world premiere tap piece featuring Tony nominee and former New York City Ballet principal dancer Robbie Fairchild

• Martha Nichols (The Greatest Showman, La La Land) presenting a solo piece performed by Ballet BC's Jordan Lang

• MOMIX performing the energetic and irresistible Pole Dance

• Paul Taylor Dance Company sharing Sunset, an iconic piece from Taylor's legendary repertoire

• Choreographer Garrett Smith sharing a world premiere performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Lucien Postlewaite and corps de ballet member Christopher D'Ariano

• Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon sharing a world premiere work performed by Garen Scribner (Broadway & national tour of Wheeldon's An American In Paris)

Ephrat Asherie Dance, a New York City-based company rooted in street and social dance, will kick off the festival Friday night at the Leadership Event at Whyte Hall, which is reserved exclusively for Leadership Supporters. .

Last year's event raised a record-breaking $604,103, with more than $6.1 million raised since the festival began in 1995. Through their generous support, Fire Island Dance Festival attendees have helped ensure that those in need throughout the New York area and in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. receive lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

In honor of Dancers Responding to AIDS supporters and the festival's 25th anniversary, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is adding the Pines Care Center to its National Grants Program. This now-annual $7,500 grant will support a rapid HIV testing initiative throughout the Pines' season

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org,





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You