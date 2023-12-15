Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5

The High School Top 5 will be announced at 7pm and the College Top 10 at 9pm.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 3 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 4 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4

Who will make the Top 5? Tonight's the night we find out! Tune in today, Friday, December 15, to watch as the Top 5 performers are annouced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. Who will the judges save? You'll have to watch to find out!

At 7pm ET you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9pm ET for the College live results show. Plus, learn all about this season's panel of judges, sponsors, and finalists with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.

High School Top 5 (7pm ET):

College Top 5 (9pm ET):

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5

About BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5 Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com



RELATED STORIES

1
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5! Photo
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!

2
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10 Photo
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10

At 7pm ET you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9pm ET for the College live results show.

3
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10! Photo
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!

Voting is now open to select the Top 10 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Vote today!

4
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stages Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15

On December 1st, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Meet the top 15 contestants!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/14/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/14/2023
Video: The AMDA Effect- Zhailon Levingston Talks Arts Advocacy, Advice for AMDA Students & MoreVideo: The AMDA Effect- Zhailon Levingston Talks Arts Advocacy, Advice for AMDA Students & More
For New York's Downtown Theater Scene, A Rising Visionary Yarin Neuhaus Has a Refreshing Approach to TheaterFor New York's Downtown Theater Scene, A Rising Visionary Yarin Neuhaus Has a Refreshing Approach to Theater
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

Videos

Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer Video
Watch the OPRAH AND THE COLOR PURPLE JOURNEY Doc Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You