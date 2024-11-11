Feature Film DARUMA To Screen At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The authentically cast feature film DARUMA is screening at The Tank Theater in Manhattan from November 15 until November 21, 2024. The Tank is expanding their efforts to include more films in their artistic programming to help showcase more emerging artists.

According to CNN, DARUMA is the first authentically cast film in US cinematic history to star two leads with disabilities in a narrative not about overcoming disability.

After two sold out screenings at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City (an annual film festival that happens concurrently with Sundance), two-time Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book) signed on to the film as executive producer to help raise the film's profile.

The film has received the support of numerous disability advocacy groups in the US, including Easterseals and The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. The movie has also been lauded for its authentic casting and unique storyline that defies traditional disability tropes usually depicted in the media.

The movie is also releasing in select theaters across the country and simultaneously on VOD platforms on November 15 and will be available to rent on Amazon and iTunes for $5.99.

Executive produced by two-time Oscar winner Peter Farrelly and directed by Alexander Yellen from a script written and produced by Kelli McNeil-Yellen, DARUMA tells the story of PATRICK, a wheelchair user (played by quadriplegic Tobias Forrest), discovering he has a four-year-old daughter from a forgotten fling. He soon decides that he cannot parent her as she needs and enlists the help of his cantankerous neighbor ROBERT (a double amputee played by John W. Lawson) to transport her to live with her maternal grandparents on the other side of the country.

The film also stars Abigail Hawk of the long-running CBS television showBlue Bloods and Golden Globe winner and Broadway star Barry Bostwick (Spin City, The Rocky Horror Picture Show).

1 in 4 Americans identify as having a disability yet remain the most underrepresented group in media. (Source: Inevitable Foundation)

Watch the film's official trailer here:

All screenings of the film will have open captions for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Audio descriptions for those who are blind or have low vision are available via additive listening devices in equipped theaters and also via the All4Access app, a repository that syncs pre-recorded audio descriptions with content playing in real time on the user's phone.

Tickets to the screenings at The Tank are available here. The filmmakers will be in attendance for a special screening and Q&A for the November 17th screening.

Additional showtimes and online screening information can be found on the film's website at www.DarumaMovie.com.

The film is not yet rated but may be unsuitable for audience members under the age of thirteen.