Video: Watch HAMILTON's Tamar Greene Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME to His Son

Tamar Greene, who is curretly starring as George Washington in Hamilton, shared a sweet onstage moment with his son!

During a rehearsal for a concert, Greene took his baby son in his arms and sang him 'Wheels of a Dream' from Ragtime.

Greene shared to Instagram, "This sweet surprise happened during rehearsal yesterday. Singing to my son and him singing back was the most incredible moment of my life. I love you, AJ"

Watch the moment below!