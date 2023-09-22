Video: Watch HAMILTON's Tamar Greene Sing 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME to His Son

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Tamar Greene, who is curretly starring as George Washington in Hamilton, shared a sweet onstage moment with his son! 

During a rehearsal for a concert, Greene took his baby son in his arms and sang him 'Wheels of a Dream' from Ragtime.

Greene shared to Instagram, "This sweet surprise happened during rehearsal yesterday. Singing to my son and him singing back was the most incredible moment of my life. I love you, AJ"

Watch the moment below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamar Greene (@tamar.greene)




