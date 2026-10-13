Farah Siraj to Perform Album Release Concert at Drom

World Music Institute will present Farah Siraj live at Drom, celebrating the release of her new album Miel y Limón, featuring Javier Limón and Frank Maza Named Jordan's Musical Ambassadress, virtuoso Farah Siraj balances a career that spans the United States, Europe and the Middle East. The performance is set for November 8.

Miel y Limón is Farah Siraj's forthcoming album, produced by 10-time Grammy Award winner Javier Limón. The project brings together the musical worlds of Farah's Jordanian roots and her ancestral connection to flamenco, creating a unique Arabian flamenco style that continues her Signature Sound.

Named Miel y Limón (Spanish) / Asal w Leimoon (Arabic), meaning 'Honey and Lemon,' the album explores the sweetness and complexity of love, longing, resilience, and human connection through Farah's lush vocals, flamenco guitar, and richly textured arrangements, brought to life under the production of Javier Limón. For this special album release concert, Farah will be joined by Javier Limón for part of the show, as well as guest artist Frank Maza, who is featured on the album.

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