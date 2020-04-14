Faith Dane, Original Mazeppa in GYPSY, Has Passed Away at 96
The Washington Post has reported that Faith Dane, the actress known for originating the role of Miss Mazeppa in Gypsy, passed away on April 7 at age 96.
Read the full story HERE.
Dane had a spectacular audition for the musical Gypsy, and Stephen Sondheim created a role for her based on her long-standing cabaret act. Faith played her role in the 1962 movie version as well.
She was also politically inclined, and ran for mayor as an independent, a write-in candidate and as a member of the D.C. Statehood Green Party, appearing on the ballot as "Faith."
She ran, most recently in 2014, stating: "We've become the international business brothel of the world. I feel that Washington makes Vegas look like the Vatican. And I
Check out the full story HERE.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
