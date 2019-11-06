FUTURE MUSIC PROJECT Brings Teen Musicians From New York City Together At Carnegie Hall

Throughout the season, New York City teens come together each week to write, produce, and perform original music across genres with their peers and learn from leading artists through Future Music Project, a vibrant creative community based out of Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing. Future Music Project includes weekly afterschool workshops on songwriting and digital music production and a sampler pack exploring basic musicianship, recording, and songwriting. The faculty is comprised of leading professional musicians, producers, technicians, and DJs who are active in New York's vibrant music scenes. Weekly workshops are free, and lunch and a roundtrip MetroCard are provided at every workshop. Future Music Project also takes place offsite for young people in the justice system.



Throughout the 2019-20 season, students write original music tied to All Together: A Global Ode to Joy, Carnegie Hall's global exploration of the "Ode to Joy" in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony as part of its season-long Beethoven Celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth. Select songs written by New York City teens, interpreting the ideals embodied in Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" will be showcased on Sunday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. as part of All Together: Songs for Joy, a special concert in Zankel Hall led by celebrated mezzo soprano Joyce DiDonato, featuring Ensemble Connect and special guest artists.



A dynamic collective also comes together throughout the school year as the Future Music Project Ensemble featuring some of the brightest young musicians (ages 14-19) from across New York City. The Ensemble meets every week to develop music across a variety of musical genres and to perform at Carnegie Hall and throughout the city. They embark on a five-borough tour during the year, including concerts at the Bronx Library Center (December 14); Rockwood Music Hall on the Lower East Side (January 25); C'mon Everybody in Brooklyn (April 30); and Queens Theatre (June 11), as well as a peer-to-peer teen exchange performance in Staten Island (March 28).



The 2019-20 Future Music Project Ensemble is comprised of 13 talented teen musicians who have recently been selected through an audition process.



Adam Cabo, Drums (Bronx)



Sophia Davis, Voice (Brooklyn)



Jacob Duran, Voice (Bronx)



Mikhail Grossman, Violin (Manhattan)



Scarlette Hashimoto, Cello (Brooklyn)



Lionel Hudson, Voice (Manhattan)



Alejandro Ingkavet, Piano (Brooklyn)



Ilan Kahanov, Bass (Manhattan)



Tess Lynch, Fiddle (Staten Island)



Dan Nunez, Percussion/ Drums (Bronx)



Eoin O'Mara, Guitar (Manhattan)



Luna Simone-Gonzalez, Viola (Manhattan)



Violet Young, Voice (Manhattan)



Every Saturday throughout the school year, teens can also take part in Future Music Project's Studio 57, a free drop-in space for exploring new music and collaborating with other talented young musicians. This season, "Meet the Pros" sessions are offered each week, giving young people the chance to meet professional artists from a variety of genres who are active in the New York City music scene. And once a month, young musicians showcase original songs for family and friends as part of teen-driven Studio 57 Live open mic concerts. Teens (ages 14-19) can learn more and sign up to attend Studio 57 here. The program is free, and MetroCards and snacks are provided every Saturday.



Featured "Meet the Pros" and Studio 57 Live artists include:



November 9 Percussionist Tupac Mantilla (Studio 57 Live) November 15 Percussionist Marcus Santos November 23 Saxophonist Soils Minor December 7 Singer/activist Emeline Michel (Studio 57 Live) December 14 Singer-songwriter/bassist Yonit Spiegelman January 11 (Studio 57 Live) January 18 Singer Olivia Harris January 25 Singer-songwriter Deidre Muro February 29 Multi-instrumentalist Hilary Hawke March 7 (Studio 57 Live) April 4 Music and multi-media duo Soul Science Lab (Studio 57 Live) May 30 Trumpeter Adam O'Farrill June 13 Final Performance - Studio 57 Live



On Monday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m., Future Music Project will present their spring concert, which is the first time all of the musicians participating in Future Music Project across New York City will perform on the Zankel Hall stage.



The Future Music Project complements existing community programs for teens offered by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, which also includes NeON Arts, a program of the New York City Department of Probation in partnership with Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute that offers free arts projects in all five boroughs for young people.





Related

More Hot Stories For You