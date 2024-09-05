News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FAMILY DAY: BAILA! CANTA! CELEBRA! Invites Children To Carnegie Hall This September

This highly interactive day invites families to participate in a multitude of musical activities, offered in both English and Spanish.

On Saturday, September 21 from 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute welcomes children ages 3–10 and their caregivers to Family Day: Baila! Canta! Celebra!, a free open house in the Hall's Resnick Education Wing. Presented as part of Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds)—Carnegie Hall's season-long festival celebrating Latin culture in the US—this highly interactive day invites families to participate in a multitude of musical activities, offered in both English and Spanish.

Jam to Afro-Latin rhythms with artists from Arturo O'Farrill's Belongó; explore Brazilian instruments and conduct your own musical masterpiece; learn about the dances of Puerto Rican bomba and plena with artists from Los Pleneros de la 21; and enjoy mainstage performances from Latin-Grammy nominated artist Sonia De Los Santos, Folklore Urbano NYC, DJ Perly, and more.

Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical experience of their choice. Family Day is a fun experience for the whole family, as children can explore their own creativity and learn alongside other children and families.

Highlights of Family Day:

  • Mainstage Performances
    Enjoy live concerts that feature Latin-Grammy nominated artist Sonia De Los Santos, Folklore Urbano NYC, and DJ Perly.
  • Afro-Latin Rhythms
    Make music with loved ones and neighbors using your most important instrument: You! Join artists from Belongó in a group improvisation jam. Through vocal rhythms and body percussion, this one-of-a-kind activity will have you moving to the beat!
  • Brazilian Conducting
    Explore traditional Brazilian music and dance in this workshop. Learn about Brazilian instruments and conduct your own musical masterpiece, all while dancing the samba!
  • Bomba y Plena
    Do you like dancing? Do you like drumming? Do both! Learn exciting rhythms and dances of Puerto Rican bomba and plena with artists from Los Pleneros de la 21. Families can move their feet to the beat and play traditional instruments in this exciting activity.
  • Mapping Melodies
    Enter an immersive art installation where you can learn about, celebrate, and contribute your own musical sounds from around the world.
  • Coloring Station
    Color beautiful images from the official Nuestros sonidos festival art by Sol Cotti!
  • Instrument Build and Play
    Join music ensemble Bash the Trash to build your very own instruments from recycled materials. With their illustrious new creations, children can then play along in a live performance that celebrates Latin music traditions in America.
  • Quiet Zone and Family Care Room
    Need a calming place to recharge? Take a break in the Quiet Zone designed for families seeking a quiet area. Or take advantage of our Family Care Room, which is open to families attending to personal needs like infant feeding.




