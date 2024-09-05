FAMILY DAY: BAILA! CANTA! CELEBRA! Invites Children To Carnegie Hall This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, September 21 from 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute welcomes children ages 3–10 and their caregivers to Family Day: Baila! Canta! Celebra!, a free open house in the Hall's Resnick Education Wing. Presented as part of Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds)—Carnegie Hall's season-long festival celebrating Latin culture in the US—this highly interactive day invites families to participate in a multitude of musical activities, offered in both English and Spanish.

Jam to Afro-Latin rhythms with artists from Arturo O'Farrill's Belongó; explore Brazilian instruments and conduct your own musical masterpiece; learn about the dances of Puerto Rican bomba and plena with artists from Los Pleneros de la 21; and enjoy mainstage performances from Latin-Grammy nominated artist Sonia De Los Santos, Folklore Urbano NYC, DJ Perly, and more.

Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical experience of their choice. Family Day is a fun experience for the whole family, as children can explore their own creativity and learn alongside other children and families.

Highlights of Family Day: