Explore Broadway's Haunted Venues on Broadway Up Close's 'GHOSTLIGHT TOUR'

Every night when the thousands of audience members leave the 41 Broadway theaters, a nightly ritual takes place unseen by most: the setting of the ghostlight. Join the Broadway Up Close Green Team Guides as they explore this, and other superstitions rooted in days gone by, but still held by theatre folk everywhere.

Set against the backdrop of the ghostlight superstition, the guides will share stories of spirits that still lurk in The Shadows backstage. They've unearthed some truly spooky sightings: acrobats, costume designers, playwrights, actors, and even a priest!

Utilizing iPads chock full of rarely seen photographs, news clippings and videos from years of research, tourgoers will see how the haunted of Broadway's present brings Broadway's past back to life!

Haunted sites include: the demolished Empire Theatre, The New Amsterdam, The Lyric, The Booth, The Imperial, The Palace, and The Belasco.

Tickets are available at www.BroadwayUpClose.com/ghostlighttour. Public tours on Monday evenings at 8pm, Thursdays and Sundays at 11am. $35 adult, $30 for 12 years old and younger. Private tours available any date / time for $75 per person. Additional tours added on October 18, 20, 26, 29, 30, 31st - all at 8pm. Tour begins at 1430 Broadway at 40th Street and Broadway - RESERVATIONS REQUIRED IN ADVANCE.

Broadway Up Close Walking Tours Inc. started in 2010 as a seed of an idea by actor Tim Dolan. While touring the country in a small bus and truck production of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Tim was fascinated by the ghost stories and legends told by local stagehands at different vaudeville and touring houses each night. Upon moving back to New York City when the tour had ended, he started to explore the history and legends that have taken place in our current 41 Broadway theaters. Unearthing some truly fantastic stories from over 100 years ago, Tim felt compelled to start a walking tour of the Broadway theatre district, further detailing sharing those ghost stories, anecdotes and wonderful tales with the theater masses who journey to New York City to take in a show. Add to those stories the inner workings of the life of an actor or stage manager, and you have a comprehensive tour that changes the way the general public experiences a Broadway show.

Led by professional, working actors and stage managers - each one of them equipped with an iPad chock full of one-of-a-kind photos and videos - Broadway Up Close's walking tours have won the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. They have consistently rated in the top 15 highest-rated walking tours in NYC and have risen as high as the #1 position. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.BroadwayUpClose.com.

