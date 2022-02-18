Experience The Chevalier at Symphony Center!

The Chevalier February 20 | 8:00 Program to include works by Joseph Bologne, Mozart and Gluck In this special concert-theater work, conductor Dame Jane Glover, the Music of the Baroque Orchestra, violin soloist Brendon Elliott and four actors tell the remarkable story of the 18th-century Black composer, virtuoso violinist and friend of Mozart and Marie Antoinette, Joseph Bologne, known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Written and directed by Bill Barclay, this concert presentation weaves together Bologne's own music with semi-staged dialogue and offers a thoughtful meditation on the true nature of equality. Artists, prices and programs subject to change. Proof of vaccination and photo ID may be required for entry. Visit cso.org/SafeAndSound for details. cso.org Get Tickets