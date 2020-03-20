Experience Exclusive Broadway Concerts with the Intermission Mission (And Support the Arts at the Same Time)

Social distancing makes the heart grow fonder, and it's definitely making the theater community grow stronger. For many of us, theater has been a lifelong constant. Whether you're a performer, a devoted audience member, a creator, or just a casual fan, live theater is a haven, a source of entertainment, a place where magic exists and where everyday truths are uncovered. And while its cultural relevance is invaluable, the theater is also, as we often forget, the way thousands earn their livelihood.

So in this uncertain time, when shows are on hold and theaters are dark and many are out of work, where do we turn? What do we do when we need that theatrical itch scratched? And how can we help our community get through so it can come back stronger than ever, when we're all ready?

We make the most of our intermission! As we face these unprecedented closures and try to muddle through life without the option of catching a matinee or heading to a nightly cabaret, we want to continue to provide a regular dose of theatricality while we give back to these members of our theater community that are most affected.

Introducing, The Intermission Mission, in support of The Actors Fund. Beginning tonight, Friday, March 20 at 6PM, we'll share exclusive videos of very special at-home performances from members of the Broadway community on TodayTix's social channels. In an effort to support each other artistically, emotionally, and financially, we gently encourage you, as you enjoy these performances, to consider paying an "admission" in the form of a donation to The Actors Fund. Your donation, however big or small, will be immeasurably helpful in this time of need.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Your contribution will help continue to foster stability and resiliency, and provide a safety net for those most vulnerable at this time.

As we move through this new version of our steadfast and beloved theater world, we will continue to look for ways in which we can offer moments of joy, pockets of comfort, and reminders of what we all love about it in the first place: the show goes on, because we need it to, because we so deeply want it to, and because we're all there to help each other make it happen.

To learn more about The Actors Fund, and to "pay" Intermission Mission admission in the form of a donation, click here.





