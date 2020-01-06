Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and TINA's Daniel J. Watts

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

It is such a beautiful thing to hear stories of actors opening doors for each other but so many things have happened in the career of Daniel J. Watts because of generosity shown to him and the generosity he has shown to others. From Andy Blankenbuehler to Adrienne Warren the list is long and filled with those who were his champions because of his glorious talent and equally glorious heart. He is slaying nightly as Ike Turner in the Broadway musical TINA.

Daniel J. Watts has appeared in eight Broadway shows including Hamilton, In The Heights and Memphis. Off Broadway he has starred in Suzan-Lori Parks' Death of the Last Black Man in the Entire World (Signature Theatre) and the world premiere of Whorl Inside A Loop (2nd Stage). TV credits include recurring roles on Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC's Blindspot and HBO's Vinyl and The Deuce. The Good Wife (CBS), Blue Bloods (CBS), Odd Mom Out (Bravo), The Night Of (HBO), Boardwalk Empire (HBO), Person of Interest (CBS), Broad City (Comedy Central) and Smash (NBC). He currently appears as Felony in Tracy Morgan's new comedy series The Last OG on TBS. Daniel J. Watts' The Jam an homage to his great grandmother who made homemade jam from scratch and gave away what she couldn't eat herself, is a spoken word/storytelling experience fusing a live band, song, dance and multimedia where Watts encourages audiences to focus on social similarities opposed to differences.

