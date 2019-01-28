Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Harry Hadden-Paton

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Harry Hadden-Paton is a British actor renowned for his work in the U.K. and recently in the U.S. on stage and screen, some of his credits include; LCT - My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award; Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League nominations). West End includes The Importance of Being Earnest (Ian Charleson Award nom.), Flare Path and The Pride. Off-West End includes She Stoops to Conquer (National Theatre), Posh (Royal Court), The Changeling (Young Vic) and The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse). Film: The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, La Vie en Rose. TV includes Bertie Pelham on "Downton Abbey," Martin Charteris on "The Crown," Gaston de Foix on "Versailles" and Hans von Enke on "Wallander."

