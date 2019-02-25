Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Amy Ryan!

Podcasts
Feb. 25, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

Amy was last seen onstage in Mike Bartlett's play LOVE LOVE LOVE at the Roundabout theatre directed by Michael Mayer, for which she earned an Obie award. She made her Broadway debut in Wendy Wasserstein's THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG. Amy was nominated for two TONY awards as best featured actress for her performances in UNCLE VANYA and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE. Other theatre credits include DETROIT by Lisa D'Amour's Detroit, at Playwrights Horizons, Amy is perhaps best known for her acclaimed performance in Ben Affleck's GONE BABY GONE, for which she was earned an Academy Award nomination.

She can be seen in the upcoming films, STRANGE BUT TRUE and LOST GIRLS.


Other film credits include: BEAUTIFUL BOY,BIRDMAN, CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE, BRIDGE OF SPIES, GOOSEBUMPS, ABUNDANT ACREAGE AVAILABLE, LOUDER THAN BOMBS, DON VERDEAN, BREATHE IN, CLEAR HISTORY, DEVIL'S KNOT ,WIN WIN, GREEN ZONE, JACK GOES BOATING, CHANGELING; BEFORE THE DEVIL KNOWS YOU'RE DEAD, CAPOTE, DAN IN REAL LIFE, WAR OF THE WORLDS, and KEANE.

Amy's television work includes "The Office" "In Treatment" and "The Wire."

