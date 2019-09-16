Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Gideon Glick

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Gideon Glick was nominated for a Tony award for his performance as "Dill Harris" in the Broadway adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird, written by Aaron Sorkin and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. Previously, he reprised his role as Jordan Berman in the Broadway production of Significant Otherat The Booth Theatre, for which he earned a 2017 Drama League Award nomination. Gideon made his Broadway debut in the original cast of the groundbreaking Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening, and has starred Off-Broadway as Tom in Samuel Hunter's The Harvestfor LCT3/Lincoln Center and Matthew in The Fewfor the Rattlestick Theatre Company. Other stage credits include Speech and Debatefor the Roundabout Theatre Company, Into the Woodsat the Delacorte, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Darkon Broadway, Peerlessat the Cherry Lane Theatre, and Wild Animals You Should Knowfor the MCC Theater. In film, Gideon recently appeared as 'Kyle McCallister' in Gary Ross' Ocean's 8, and will be seen in Noah Baumbach's upcoming film Marriage Story. Additional onscreen roles include Speech & Debate,Song One, A Case of You, Gods Behaving Badly, One Last Thing,"The Detour," "Devious Maids," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Margot vs. Lily," "Man Seeking Woman," "It Could Be Worse" and "Wallflowers."

