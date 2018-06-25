Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine-Matthew Broderick

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

In celebration of 100 episodes Matthew Broderick joined Ilana for a live podcast event with proceeds from ticket sales going to The Trevor Project. Listeners will feel like they are part of the conversation between old friends catching up.



Broderick is a two-time Tony award-winning stage actor and instantly recognizable film presence, Matthew Broderick was most recently on screen in Rules Don't Apply opposite Warren Beatty, Annette Bening and Lily Collins. He will next star in Look Away alongside Chloe Sevigny and Aidan Turner set for a 2016 release. On stage, Broderick most recently starred in A. R. Gurney's comedy Sylvia alongside Annaleigh Ashford. Previously he starred in the smash Broadway hit It's Only a Play opposite his frequent co-star Nathan Lane, as well as the award-winning Broadway run of Nice Work If You Can Get It. Additionally, he starred in the Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Odd Couple and The Foreigner at the Roundabout Theatre. In 2005, he starred in the feature film version of The Producers, reprising the Tony-nominated performance he gave on Broadway in this smash hit musical.



A New York native, he made his professional stage debut opposite his father, James Broderick, at age 17 in the production of On Valentine's Day. His performance in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song Trilogy, won him the Outer Critic's Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor. Broderick won his first Tony Award for Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, and starred in the play's sequel, Biloxi Blues. He won his second Tony for his role as J. Pierrepont Finch, in the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Broderick also starred in the record-breaking production of The Producers for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for his role as Leo Bloom. Additional theater credits include Night Must Fall and Taller Than a Dwarf. On screen, Broderick starred in the critically acclaimed You Can Count on Me opposite Laura Linney. He also earned considerable acclaim starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Independent Spirit Award winning political satire Election, directed by Alexander Payne. Broderick has also starred in such blockbuster movies as Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Glory, War Games, and Disney's The Lion King, as the adult voice of Simba.



Additional credits include Dirty Weekend, Tower Heist, Margaret, Bee Movie, Then She Found Me, Deck the Halls, The Last Shot, The Stepford Wives, Inspector Gadget, Godzilla, Addicted to Love, The Cable Guy, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, The Night We Never Met, The Freshman, Family Business and Max Dugan Returns.In addition to his stage, screen and Broadway credits, he has also appeared on Modern Family, 30 Rock, the Showtime film Master Harold...and the Boys and received an Emmy nomination for the TNT production of David Mamet's A Life in the Theater in which he starred opposite Jack Lemmon.

