Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman is currently making her Broadway debut in "The Parisian Woman." She is best known for her portrayal of Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's critically lauded "Pulp Fiction," receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the cult classic. Thurman also garnered a Golden Globe Award nominations for her role in the "Kill Bill" film franchise. Thurman earned a Golden Globe Award for "Hysterical Blindness," in which she starred and produced, and her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Dramatic Series on NBC's series "Smash."





She was previously seen on stage in New York in "The Misanthrope" at Classic Stage Company in 1999. Her TV and film accolades include Bravo's "Imposters," NBC's miniseries "The Slap," Lars Von Trier's "Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1," "The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen," "Dangerous Liaisons," "Henry & June," "Beautiful Girls, "Batman & Robin," "Les Miserables," "Sweet and Lowdown," "Prime" with Meryl Streep, "Be Cool" and "The Producers."



Thurman recently completed production on various films including Lars Von Trier's "The House That Jack Built," "The Brits Are Coming" and "Down a Dark Hall." She will also star opposite Robert De Niro in Tim Hill's "The War with Grandpa." Born in Massachusetts, Thurman currently lives in New York City with her three children.

