Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Sarah Jessica Parker!

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO television series "Sex and the City" (1998-2004) as well as serving as an executive producer, has won four Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy Awards. Parker reprised her role and served as a producer for the screen adaptation of the hit series with the theatrical release of "Sex and the City" and "Sex and the City 2." Past film credits include: "I Don't Know How She Does It," "Smart People," "Failure to Launch," "The Family Stone," "State and Main," "Mars Attacks!," "Ed Wood," "The First Wives Club," "Miami Rhapsody" and "Honeymoon in Vegas."





She has worked in the theatre, on and off Broadway, since 1976 when she debuted on Broadway in "The Innocents" directed by Harold Pinter. Other Broadway credits include: the title role in "Annie," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," and "Once Upon a Mattress." Off-Broadway credits include: the original production of "To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday" and "The Commons of Pensacola."



Parker currently starts on HBO's television series "Divorce," in which she stars and serves as an executive producer.



In 2014, Parker launched her namesake label, SJP, which is carried by Amazon Fashion, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus online, Saks.com, and Zappos Luxury, as well as various other boutiques and international retailers. Parker designed this collection of shoes, handbags and accessories in association with George Malkemus III. In 2016, SJP launched its first stand-alone store, with a second that just opened this past summer. Parker released her perfume, Lovely, in 2005. Ten years later, it is currently a top selling global brand. She recently introduced a new fragrance to the SJP Beauty collection called Stash.



Parker currently serves as a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet. In November 2009, the Obama administration elected her to be a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. She has partnered with schools in Oregon and, most recently, Minnesota for The Turnaround Arts Initiative.??

