Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger is an actor, director, author and filmmaker. He recently starred as "Jesse Tuck" in Tuck Everlasting on Broadway (Drama League Award nominee). He created the role of "Crutchie" in the Original Broadway Cast of Newsies (Outer Critics Circle nominee) and in the record-breaking Newsies: The Broadway Musical film. Other Broadway: Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol. 1st Nat'l Tours: Spelling Bee, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Mary Poppins, Ragtime. Theater: "Jesse Tuck" in Tuck Everlasting at The Alliance Theater (dir. Casey Nicholaw), Ever After at Papermill Playhouse (dir. Kathleen Marshall), Family Furniture at The Flea Theater (dir. Thomas Kail). Film: "Billy Frazier" in The Rewrite starring Hugh Grant, To Dust (2018), Marci X, Are You Joking? TV: Three Rivers (ABC Pilot), Nurse Jackie (Showtime), Looking (HBO), Naked Brothers Band (Nickelodeon), One Life to Live. Podcast: Bobby in Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night. B.F.A. from the University of Michigan. His work as a filmmaker has been profiled in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, The Associated Press and New York Magazine. Director of the award-winning short films Sign and The Ceiling Fan. Along with collaborator, Kate Wetherhead, he is the co-creator the critically acclaimed webseries, Submissions Only (www.submissionsonly.com) and co-author of the children's series Jack & Louisa (Penguin Random House).

