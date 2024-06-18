Exclusive Photos: See John Riddle, Jordan Donica & Teal Wicks in LES MISERABLES at The Muny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther and James D. Gish star in the Muny production of Les Misérables, which opened the theatre's 106th season and runs through June 23 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

Get an exclusive first look at photos below!

The Les Misérables creative team is led by Director Seth Sklar-Heyn, with Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director James Moore and Associate Musical Director Michael Horsley.

“A timeless musical like Les Misérables deserves a powerhouse cast, and the group of actors Seth has chosen will leave you in awe,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Audiences will be thrilled to see Victor Hugo's complex characters gloriously sung on our stage by these wonderfully talented artists.”

Photo credit: Phillip Hamer