Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Just Keep Growing with Jennifer Dunne Keeney

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some very exciting Bway news, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by Broadway veteran Jennifer Dunne Keeney to talk about her incredible 13-year run as a swing in Chicago The Musical on Broadway.

Before joining Chicago, Jenn started her career doing national tours, eventually making her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Susan Stroman and Trevor Nunn's revival of Oklahoma!, understudying the role of Ado Annie. She then went on to join the original Broadway company of Curtains, understudying the role of Bambi. Jenn shares about her incredible work as a swing in Chicago, having performed thousands of times in more than six different roles. We also talk about her experience as a mother of two working on Broadway, and what it takes to keep a long running show fresh every single night. Jenn is truly the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Jennifer's Broadway credits include: Curtains, Oklahoma!, CHICAGO. Tours: Annie, A Chorus Line, Spamalot (Germany). NYU grad. Pandemic projects included giving birth and saving stray kitties.