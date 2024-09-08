Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Dancers For Harris, Move US Forward with Mary Ann Lamb and Suze Misner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with casting updates, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by Mary Ann Lamb and Suze Misner! We talk about our mutual connection to Chicago The Musical, as Mary Ann was in the original Broadway company, and they were both in the film adaptation of the show directed by Rob Marshall.

Then Mary Ann and Suze share about their upcoming advocacy and fundraising project, Dancers For Harris, benefiting the Harris-Walz campaign. Together with a group of incredible artists, they have assembled a team of Broadway heavy-hitters to teach dance classes from coast to coast to raise money for Kamala Harris's presidential election campaign. From September 21st to 29th, they will be offering daily master classes with some of Broadway's best. These women are both such inspirations to me, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Check out their official website and see the entire class schedule, as well as make a donation.