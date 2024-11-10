Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Always Make The Positive Choice with Janine LaManna

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is a short and sweet little roundup of Bway news. Then I am joined by a true Broadway legend, Janine LaManna! From standing by for Chita Rivera in Kiss of the Spider Woman, to originating the role of Gertrude McFuzz in Broadway's Seussical, Janine has truly done it all. She made her Broadway debut as Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime alongside the original company, and eventually went on to work with such legends as Anne Reinking and Harold Prince.

She shares about her experience of being the wife of a military officer and traveling the country with her family living in new places, simultaneously being a mother and continuing to work as a performer. We talk about her time playing Nickie in the Broadway revival of Sweet Charity with Christina Applegate, as well as replacing Bway star Sutton Foster as Janet Van De Graaff in the original Broadway production of The Drowsy Chaperone. Her other Bway credits include Swing!, Kiss Me, Kate, and The Look of Love. A true triple threat, Janine's talent is only matched by her grace, humility, and humor. U don't wanna miss this episode!