Exclusive: Meet the All-Star Photographers of Broadway- Joan Marcus & Carol Rosegg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If a picture says a thousand words, Joan Marcus and Carol Rosegg have said a lot of words. The work of the duo is currently on display at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, which is highlighting their theater photography in Photo Call: The Theater Photos of Joan Marcus and Carol Rosegg.

"It's been unbelievable to have this- to have been working for so long and to be recognized in such a beautiful way," Marcus told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To have the library have all of our photos archived... it's amazing that [the library] has provided us with an incredible legacy and have done such a beautiful job with this exhibit."

Curated by Doug Reside, the Lewis and Dorothy Cullman Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division, in collaboration with the photographers themselves, the exhibition presents an extensive selection of the many theater productions Marcus and Rosegg have photographed over the past four decades, and tells some of their fascinating and unique stories of their experiences capturing some of Broadway's most iconic images.

How did they select which images were featured when their archives each cover well over 5000 shoots?

"I tried to chose a photo that had a story. We've done a lot of shows. Sometimes you come in and shoot the show, go home, and give them the pictures- there's nothing to tell," said Rosegg. "Other shows have stories. Someone didn't show up. Someone yelled at you. It was your first show/last show. That's what I looked at when I was choosing my photos."

Watch in this video as they chat about their rich history of capturing Broadway shows, how they first met, and so much more!