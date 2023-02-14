Everything We Know About the Competing Fred Astaire Biopics

On Monday, February 13, we received major updates on two films following the life and career of Fred Astaire.

To make matters even more complicated, both actors playing Astaire on the big screen, Jamie Bell and Tom Holland, have played the title role in Billy Elliot in the past.

Since it may be confusing to keep track of the two different films, BroadwayWorld has compiled everything we know about each of them so far. Read below to see who is involved with the films, the differences and similarities, and when you can watch them.

Who is Fred Astaire?

Astaire's career in stage, film, and television spanned 76 years. He starred in more than 10 Broadway and West End musicals, made 31 musical films, four television specials, and numerous recordings.

As a dancer, he was known for his uncanny sense of rhythm, creativity, and tireless perfectionism. Astaire's most memorable dancing partnership was with Ginger Rogers, whom he co-starred with in 10 Hollywood musicals during the classic age of Hollywood cinema. Astaire and Rogers starred together in Top Hat (1935), Swing Time (1936), and Shall We Dance (1937).

Astaire's fame grew in films like Holiday Inn (1942), Easter Parade (1948), The Band Wagon (1953), Funny Face (1957), and Silk Stockings (1957). The American Film Institute named Astaire the fifth-greatest male star of Classic Hollywood cinema in 100 Years... 100 Stars.

About Tom Holland's Fred Astaire Biopic

Tom Holland's currently untitled Fred Astaire biopic will be helmed by Paddington director Paul King. Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall is writing the film. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, Rachael O'Conner, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams.

No further cast or creative team members have been announced. A production timeline or major plot details for the film have not yet been specified.

Paul King is also the director of the upcoming musical movie telling the origin story of Willy Wonka, which will star Timothée Chalamet.

About the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers Biopic

Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley will play Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers, respectively, in Fred and Ginger.

GRAMMY winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have are on the creative team of the film, working with Marius de Vries and Mark Sonnenblick to recreate the couple's famous musical moments. Tony-winner Christopher Wheeldon is attached to choreograph.

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers were dance partners in a total of ten films: Flying Down to Rio, The Gay Divorcee, Roberta, Top Hat, Follow the Fleet, Swing Time, Shall We Dance, Carefree, The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, and The Barkleys of Broadway (nine for RKO, one for MGM). Their partnership spanned 16 years in the business.

Watch the pair in the trailer for Swing Time here:

What is similar about the two films?

As previously mentioned, the biggest similarity between the films is that both actors have played the title role in Billy Elliot.

Jamie Bell played the role in the original 2000 film. Bell began to dance after accompanying his sister to her dance rehearsals. In 1999, he won the role over 2,000 other boys. The acclaimed performance won him numerous awards, including a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, being one of the youngest actors to ever take home the trophy.

Once the film was adapted into a stage musical, Tom Holland played the role at London's Victoria Palace Theatre. After being noticed by a choreographer, Holland was selected to audition for the production. He started off in a supporting role in 2008 before being upgraded to the role of Billy later that year. He stayed with the production until 2010.

Tom Holland and Jamie Bell

What is the difference between the two films?

Aside from the casts and creative teams, the main difference between the two films is the time that they will take place in and the era of Astaire's career that they will follow.

Fred & Ginger will tell the untold, real love story between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, two legends both on and off screen. The pair released films together consistently from 1933 through 1939. After a hiatus, they released their final film together in 1949.

Holland's film will mostly follow Astaire's partnership with his sister, Adele Astaire. The two moved out of their Midwestern vaudeville act in the early 1900s to star in Broadway and West End productions in the 1920s. As Fred's star began to rise, he parted ways with his sister in 1932.

While plot details are slim, Fred & Ginger's plot could possibly begin the year after Holland's film ends.

When can I watch the Fred Astaire movies?

Both films are currently in development and no release dates have been set for either.

Fred & Ginger is aiming to begin production later this year, which could possibly lead to a 2024 release date. However, nothing in confirmed. While it was previously set to premiere through Amazon Prime, it is now on the open market with Black Bear and financier 30West.

While it was originally announced in 2021, Holland's film is earlier in the development process, so a release date could potentially be far off.

Continue to check back here as more news about each film become available.