Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Estate of THE WIZ Creators William F. Brown and Tina Tippit Will Go on Sale

pixeltracker

The estate will go on sale beginning Friday, July 23, in Westport, Connecticut.

Jul. 21, 2021  
Estate of THE WIZ Creators William F. Brown and Tina Tippit Will Go on Sale

Rose Island Auctions & Sales has announced that the estate of William F. Brown and Tina Tippit, creators of the Broadway hit, THE WIZ, will go on sale beginning Friday, July 23, in Westport, Connecticut.

Click here for more information.

Details of the estate are listed as follows:

A packed house and garage filled with Mid- Century Modern Furniture, lighting, decorative objects, original cartoon art, jewelry, artwork, books, vintage magazines and ephemera, and spectacular clothing from the 60's, 70's, mostly never worn and in new condition, some custom made. Theater memorabilia including manuscripts, signed and other posters including vintage Westport Country Playhouse, signed Playbills, signed photos, scrapbooks, never worn t-shirts, caps, etc.; Comic and cartoon items including comic strips and original art from various artists, books, magazines, etc.


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas
Corey Mach
Corey Mach
Andy Karl
Andy Karl

More Hot Stories For You