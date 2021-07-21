Estate of THE WIZ Creators William F. Brown and Tina Tippit Will Go on Sale

Rose Island Auctions & Sales has announced that the estate of William F. Brown and Tina Tippit, creators of the Broadway hit, THE WIZ, will go on sale beginning Friday, July 23, in Westport, Connecticut.

Details of the estate are listed as follows:

A packed house and garage filled with Mid- Century Modern Furniture, lighting, decorative objects, original cartoon art, jewelry, artwork, books, vintage magazines and ephemera, and spectacular clothing from the 60's, 70's, mostly never worn and in new condition, some custom made. Theater memorabilia including manuscripts, signed and other posters including vintage Westport Country Playhouse, signed Playbills, signed photos, scrapbooks, never worn t-shirts, caps, etc.; Comic and cartoon items including comic strips and original art from various artists, books, magazines, etc.