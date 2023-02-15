Ephraim Sykes, Kate Burton & More Join Adrienne Warren Led ROOM on Broadway; Full Cast Announced!

Complete casting has been announced for the US premiere of Room on Broadway. As previously announced, the production will star Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) as Ma.



Joining Ms. Warren will be Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) as SuperJack, Tina Benko (The Rose Tattoo, The Crucible, "The Rehearsal") as Interviewer/Police Officer, Michael Genet (The Prom, Choir Boy, She Hate Me) as Grandpa/Doctor, Triney Sandoval (Bernhardt/Hamlet,

Marvin's Room) as Old Nick, child actors Aiden Mekhi Sierra of New Jersey and Christopher Woodley of New York City alternating in the role of Little Jack, and three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (The Constant Wife, Hedda Gabler, The Elephant Man, "Grey's Anatomy") as Grandma.



Alexis Gordon, who won a Dora Award for her performance as Ma in the North American premiere production of Room, will make her Broadway debut as understudy for the role of Ma. Anthony Chatmon II (Hadestown, Be More Chill) will understudy the role of SuperJack.



ROOM is written and adapted for the stage by Emma Donoghue, based on her 2010 best-selling novel which she also adapted into the award-winning 2015 film. The production, featuring songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and directed by Ms. Bissett, opens Monday, April 17, 2023 on Broadway at the Shubert Organization's brilliantly restored James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with previews beginning on April 3, 2023. The limited engagement will run through September 17, 2023.





ROOM comes to Broadway following its critically acclaimed 2017 world premiere at Theatre Royal Stratford East, London, UK, and productions at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland; the National Theatre of Scotland; the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario; and the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.



Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma (Adrienne Warren) has been locked for seven years inside a purpose-built Room in her captor's garden. Her five-year-old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.

Irish Canadian author and playwright Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel Room sold close to three million copies and was shortlisted for the UK's prestigious Booker Prize and Orange Prize for Fiction. Donoghue also wrote the screenplay for the critically acclaimed 2015 film adaptation, for which she received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for Adapted Screenplay, and for which she won the Evening Standard Award for Best Screenplay.



Donoghue was approached by Scottish director, playwright, and musician Cora Bissett to adapt Room for the stage. Donoghue was excited to explore the inherent theatricality in the story of a mother and son who share stories, songs, hope and joy to cope with their desperate situation. Bissett directs and co-wrote the show's songs with fellow Scottish singer/songwriter Kathryn Joseph.



The production features scenic and costume design by Lily Arnold, lighting design by Bonnie Beecher, sound design by Justin Ellington and projection design by Andrzej Goulding. Choreography/Movement is by Galen Hooks. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly. Music Director is Greg Kenna. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.



ROOM is produced by Sam Julyan, James Yeoburn, ShowTown Productions and Hunter Arnold. ShowTown Theatricals serves as general managers.

BIOGRAPHIES

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren's (Ma) talent as a singer, actress, and dancer has established her as a dynamic triple threat. Warren is perhaps most well known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Tina Turner in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Warren originated the role in numerous workshops of the show, working together with Tina Turner herself to embody the titular role. Warren transferred the role to Broadway following the 2018 West End production, for which she earned 2019 Olivier, Evening Standard and Joe Allen Award nominations. Warren's performance in the Broadway run has been heralded as "extraordinary" (The Hollywood Reporter), "electrifying" (Rolling Stone) and "star-making" (The New York Times). In addition to the Tony Award, she also received a Chita Rivera nomination and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance. Warren can currently be seen in TriStar Pictures' The Woman King. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and also stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega. It is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Most recently, Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley in the six-episode limited series for ABC entitled "Women of the Movement." The series, created/written by Marissa Jo Cerar and produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan, premiered on January 6, 2022. The series centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. It was also recently announced that Warren signed a one-year development deal with Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, which produced "Women of the Movement." Under the pact, Warren will collaborate exclusively with Kapital on the development of ongoing and limited series. Warren previously earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Gertrude Saunders/Florence Mills in the Broadway production of Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald. In addition to her Tony nomination, she was also nominated for a Chita Rivera Award (formerly Fred & Adele Astaire Award). Warren made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On: The Musical. She previously appeared onstage in The Wiz (Encores! City Center) and Dreamgirls (NAACP Theatre Award nomination, The Apollo). She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2017 with the New York Pops and continues to perform around the world. Her television and film credits include "Paws & Fury: The Legend of Hank," "Helpsters," "Quantico," "Black Box," "Blue Bloods" and "Orange is the New Black." Upcoming, she can be seen in the highly anticipated Netflix feature film, Rustin. Warren is also a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), which unites artists, experts, students, and community leaders to use storytelling and artistry to combat systemic racism. BAC received a special Tony Award in 2021. She is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College and the Governor's School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia. Warren's voice can also be heard as the iconic spokesperson for Maybelline Cosmetics. Upcoming, she will star as Benny in Hulu's highly anticipated series, "Black Cake," based on the best-selling book by Charmaine Wilkerson. This marks a reunion for Warren with Cerar, Kapital Entertainment, and Disney following their collaboration on "Women of the Movement."

Ephraim Sykes

(SuperJack) was last seen on Broadway starring as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, for which he earned a Tony nomination, a Chita Rivera Award, the Helen Hayes Award, the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, Theater Bay Area Award, The Actors' Equity Clarence Derwent Award, and nominations from the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle. Additional Broadway credits include Hamilton (OBC), Memphis (OBC), Newsies (OBC), Motown (OBC), and The Little Mermaid. Last seen starring Off-Broadway in Black No More, for which he won the Audelco Award. Additional TV/Film credits include Recurring on "Russian Doll," Seaweed J. Stubbs in NBC's "Hairspray Live!," Marvin in HBO's "Vinyl," "Luke Cage," "Smash," "30Rock," Leave It On The Floor, Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, and Detroit, directed by Katheryn Bigelow. A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Ephraim graduated from the Alvin Ailey/Fordham University BFA program with departmental honors and toured with the Ailey II Company for two years.

Tina Benko

(Police Officer/Interviewer). recently appeared in Becky Nurse of Salem at Lincoln Center Theater and Claudia Rankine's Help at The Shed. Broadway credits include The Rose Tattoo, The Crucible, and The Cherry Orchard. Other credits include Spindle Shuttle Needle for Clubbed Thumb, Eureka Day for Colt Coeur, Describe the Night for Atlantic Theatre, and Scenes from a Marriage at New York Theatre Workshop. TV and Film includes "Kaleidoscope," "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Other Two," "Raising Kanan," "Monsterland," Fair Market Value, Mapplethorpe, and The Scottish Play.

Michael Genet

(Grandpa/Doctor). Broadway: Wicked, The Prom, Choir Boy, Lestat, Hamlet, A Few Good Men. Off-Broadway: Is God Is, American Son, A Soldier's Play, The Whipping Man. Film: She Hate Me, 25th Hour, One Fine Day. Television: "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," "Billions," "Bull," "Blue Bloods," "The Affair," "Fosse/Verdon," "Ugly Betty," "Dr. Death," "The Following," "The Mysteries of Laura," "The Americans," Tyler Perry's "House of Payne." Writer/Film: Talk to Me (Focus Features), She Hate Me (w/Spike Lee), Hallelujah (American Playhouse).

Triney Sandoval

(Old Nick). Broadway: Bernhardt/Hamlet, Marvin's Room, Macbeth, A Free Man of Color, A Man for All Seasons, Frost/Nixon. Off-Broadway: 72 Miles to Go (Drama Desk nomination), The Thin Place, Timon of Athens, The Idiot, As You Like It. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse, American Players Theatre, The Wilma Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Virginia Stage, Center Stage, Yale Rep., Milwaukee Rep., Alabama Shakespeare, Idaho Shakespeare, California Shakespeare, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, among others and six seasons with Oregon Shakespeare Festival. TV: "Blue Bloods," "Prodigal Son," "Black List," "Elementary," "The Sopranos," and recurring roles on "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU."

Aiden Mekhi Sierra

(Little Jack) was born in Cheyenne, WY, and is currently based in NJ. He has dreamed of being an actor since he was three years old. In Aiden's spare time, he enjoys dancing, swimming, roller skating, art, watching movies, going to the beach, and gaming (esp. Roblox). His favorite subject in school is English, and he has a true passion for reading and working on art projects. In addition to being an actor, Aiden wants to pursue a career in digital media when he grows up. Aiden would like to thank his mom for helping him with his auditions, the Room production team for this fun and amazing experience, and the rest of his family for their love and support. Aiden Mekhi Sierra is represented by Stewart Talent Agency and Apex Talent Group (management).

Christopher Woodley

(Little Jack) is honored to be making his Broadway debut, fulfilling a dream born after he performed as a Munchkin in his elementary school The Wizard of Oz production at the age of five. Prior credits include a lead role in the feature film Our Son and guest starring in "Law and Order: SVU" as well as voiceover roles in Alma's Way and Spirit Rangers. Special thanks to Barry Kolker, Lynne Tannen, Michelle Aravena, Jim Carnahan Casting, the Room team and his wonderful school. Last but certainly not least, this all would not be possible without the support of his loving parents and sisters Malia and Kayla. Thank you for allowing Christopher to soar and achieve his dreams! Instagram: christopher.t.woodley

Kate Burton

(Grandma). Broadway: Present Laughter 2017 (with Kevin Kline), Spring Awakening, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, An American Daughter, Wild Honey, Company, Doonesbury, and Jake's Women. Tony nominated for Hedda Gabler (directed by Nicholas Martin), The Elephant Man (directed by Sean Mathias) and The Constant Wife (directed by Mark Brokaw). Drama Desk nominated for Some Americans Abroad (directed by Roger Michell). Theater World Award winner for Present Laughter 1982 (starring and directed by George C. Scott). Film/TV: Dumb Money, Echo 3, "The Dropout," "So Help Me Todd," "The First Lady," "Bosch: Legacy," "Bull," Big Trouble in Little China, Unfaithful, Ice Storm, Liberal Arts, 2 Days in New York, 127 Hours and Where'd You Go, Bernadette, "Law and Order(s)," "Empire Falls," "The West Wing," "Homeland," "This Is Us," "Charmed," "Supergirl." Emmy nominated for "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" and recently seen in "Inventing Anna," all created by Shonda Rhimes. Professor at USC. Brown/Yale grad.

Anthony Chatmon II

(SuperJack Understudy) previously appeared on Broadway in Hadestown and Be More Chill and in the national tours of Fiasco's Into the Woods and The Book of Mormon. His television and film credits include Kenny in A Jenkins Family Christmas, Reasonable Doubt, Invasion, "Law & Order," "Blue Bloods," "The Other Two" and "Bull."

Alexis Gordon

(Ma Understudy) is an award-winning actor and singer. Broadway debut. Selected theatre: 2022 Dora Award Winner for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Ma in North American premiere of Room (Grand Theatre/Mirvish Productions); four seasons at The Shaw Festival including Betty in White Christmas, Jennifer in The Doctor's Dilemma, Fiona in Brigadoon; four seasons at The Stratford Festival including Virgilia in Coriolanus, Sarah Brown in Guys & Dolls, Anne in A Little Night Music, Clara in Passion, Julie Jordan in Carousel; Winifred in Mary Poppins, A Christmas Carol (Grand Theatre); Iris in the world premiere of The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble (Obsidian/Factory Theatre). IG: @alexisgords



Emma Donoghue

(Playwright). Born in Dublin in 1969, Emma Donoghue is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter and novelist who has made her home in London Ontario since 1998. Her international bestseller Room won the Rogers Writers Trust and Commonwealth Prizes and was a finalist for the Man Booker and Orange; the screenplay of the 2015 film won her Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations. Room is her seventh play; the first five are available as Emma Donoghue: Selected Plays (Oberon). Donoghue co-wrote the Netflix film The Wonder based on her Giller-nominated 2016 novel. Her other books include Akin, Frog Music, The Sealed Letter, (for younger readers) The Lotterys series, The Pull of the Stars and Haven. Her novel Learned by Heart (August 2023) is about the adolescence of diarist Anne Lister, inspiration for HBO/BBC's Gentleman Jack. www.emmadonoghue.com



Cora Bissett

(Director/Music & Lyrics) is a Scottish theatre and film director, actor, and songwriter. She wasAssociate Director at the National Theatre of Scotland, 2014-2022, where her work includes Rites, Interferenceand the multi-award-winning Adam, the remarkable real-life story of an Egyptian trans man who settled in Glasgow. Adam went on to be adapted for a BBC-4 TV film in 2021, which she co-directed and for which she won a BAFTA Award for best scripted drama. Her latest show for NTS was the gritty hit new musical Orphans, based on the cult feature film by actor/director Peter Mullan. She set up her own company PACHAMAMA in 2010 with a strong emphasis on stories exploring societal injustice often based on or inspired by real life events. Her company's first production was Roadkill, co-created with writer Stef Smith, which was based on real events involving sex trafficking in Scotland. It swept up every possible award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2010 and was then co-produced by Théâtre de la Ville in Paris, by St. Anne's Warehouse in New York, and played at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre before winning a 2012 Olivier Award for Outstanding Production at Theater Royal Stratford East in London. She tackled the real-life story of The Glasgow Girls and turned it into a grime/hip-hop/folk/rock musical highlighting the heinous events known as Dawn Raids and the mistreatment of asylum seekers in the UK immigration system. It won the Amnesty Award for Freedom of Expression and the Off West End Award for Best New Musical. Her production of Grit: The Martyn Bennett Story, based on Scotland's maverick musician, won Outstanding Event of the Year at the Scotts Trad Awards. As an actor, Cora toured David Greig's Midsummer on multiple worldwide tours, including an Off-Broadway run and an extensive run at Sydney Opera House. As a writer, Cora penned her first full-length auto-biographical play, What Girls Are Made Of, in 2019. It charted her time as a teen singer in an indie rock band who were signed to the major label Phonogram in the early 90s. ('entirely joyous celebration of female resistance' Time Out) She won a Fringe First for the play and the Herald Culture Award for outstanding performance. She is currently adapting it as a TV series with Black Camel Productions.



Kathryn Joseph

(Music & Lyrics). Intimate, fearlessly frank and with a fathoms-deep emotional resonance, Scottish singer/songwriter and musician Kathryn Joseph's highly individual expression was first heard on 2015's Bones You Have Thrown Me and Blood I've Spilled which bagged her the Scottish Album of the Year Award. Her follow up From When I Wake the Want Is, is of an equally devastating, understated intensity in terms of her heavily rhythmic piano work, striking vocals and vivid lyrics, but with a newly muscular edge and textured depth. Her new album For You Who Are the Wronged was released worldwide on April 22, 2022 via Rock Action Records.



Lily Arnold (Set and Costume Design). Selected Theatre Credits: A Doll's House (Lyric, London); Dick Whittington, Sleeping Beauty (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Pah-La (Royal Court Theatre); The Remains of the Day, Rules For Living (Royal & Derngate); Things of Dry Hours (Young Vic); Snow In Midsummer, The Jew Of Malta, The Rape of Lucrece, King Lear, The Taming of The Shrew (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Girl on the Train, The Fruit Trilogy (Leeds Playhouse); The Solid Life of Sugar Water (National Theatre/Theatre Royal Plymouth); Gruesome Playground Injuries, The Edge Of Our Bodies (Gate Theatre, London); Henry V (Tobacco Factory); Love Lies Bleeding (The Coronet Theatre). www.lilyarnolddesign.com



Bonnie Beecher

(Lighting Design) is a lighting designer from Toronto, Canada. She has designed the lighting for over 350 productions for theatre, opera, and dance. Her work has been seen in most theatres in Canada including The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, The Canadian Opera, Opera Atelier, Soulpepper Theatre, The National Arts Centre, The National Ballet of Canada, Tarragon Theatre, The Segal, The Citadel and Ballet British Columbia. International work includes lighting designs for The Dutch National Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The Glimmerglass Opera, The Versailles Royal Opera, Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The New Zealand Opera, The Dortmund Ballet, The Royal Flanders Ballet, Ballet du Rhin in Mulhouse, The State Ballet of Georgia, and Ballet Im Reveir in Germany, Bonnie also designed the lights for seven world premieres for The Stuttgart Ballet, and collaborated with the Kevin O'Day Ballet in Mannheim, Germany for 14 seasons from 2002 to 2016 where she designed the lighting for more than 25 world premieres for the company. Bonnie has received 15 Dora award nominations and has won the award twice.



Justin Ellington

(Sound Design) is a multi-award winning, Tony nominated sound designer and composer whose work has been featured on stages nationally and internationally on Broadway and off. Broadway credits include Ohio State Murders, Topdog/Underdog, Pass Over, Clyde's, for colored girls, Other Desert Cities. Off- Broadway include Heroes Of The Fourth Turning, Tambo and Bones (Playwrights Horizons); The Rolling Stone, Pipeline (Lincoln Center); Mrs. Murray's Menagerie (ArsNova); The Merchant Of Venice, The Winter's Tale, He Brought Her Heart Back In A Box (Theatre For a New Audience). Additional theaters include Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, Guthrie, Center Theater Group, The Royal Shakespeare Company (UK), and The Old Vic (UK). Ellington has been the recipient of a Grammy Certificate and an American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP) Award for his work in the recording industry. Ellington has contributed to over 10 million albums sold. In 2014, Ellington was commissioned to compose music for the National Museum for Civil and Human Rights. The project titled MOVE ACT FREE, led by George C. Wolfe, was awarded a Cinema In Industry (CINDY) Award for production design. As an educator, Ellington is currently a Lecturer in Sound Design at the David Geffen School of Design at Yale University. He has also served as artist in residence at Princeton University, New York University, Southern Methodist University, and The Public Theater's Shakespeare Initiative. Ellington is a proud member of the American Society of Composer and Publishers, United Scenic Artist local 829, and Koblat Music Group. www.justinellington.com



Andrzej Goulding

(Video/Projection Design) works as a Video and Set Designer across all forms of live performance. Video Designs include: Henry V (Donmar Warehouse, NT Live); The Da Vinci Code (UK Tour); The Drifters Girl, Message In A Bottle, Life of Pi, &Juliet (West End); People, Places and Things (National Theatre, West End, St Ann's Warehouse, UK Tour); Groundhog Day (Broadway, Old Vic); The Remains of the Day (UK Tour); The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (Chichester); Le Rossignol (Santa Fe Opera); Peter Grimes(Grange Park Opera); Pressure (West End, UK Tour); Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse, NT Live); 1984(Northern Ballet, Sadler's Wells); The Unreturning (Frantic Assembly); The Suicide, From Morning To Midnight, The Tell-Tale Heart (National Theatre); Frost/Nixon (Sheffield Crucible). www.agoulding.com



Galen Hooks

(Choreography/Movement) is an LA native who has been in the entertainment industry for two decades. At seven years old, her dance group was the Junior Dance Champion on "Star Search." As a child, she was working on shows like "Full House," modeling for Mervyn's, and performing in an opera with Placido Domingo; as a teen, she was assisting choreographer Marguerite Derricks for movies like Donnie Darko and shows like "That 70's Show." Hooks has worked with over 50 artists, including Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Usher, Chris Brown, The Jonas Brothers, The Pussycat Dolls, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Rhianna, John Legend and Ne-yo. Film & TV credits include GI Joe 2, 17 Again, Austin Powers 3, "Bratz," "Glee," VW Commercial starring Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor, "So You Think You Can Dance," "Dancing with the Stars," "How To Rock," "Harry's Law," "Suburgatory," "United States of Tara," and the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards' historical Michael Jackson tribute. Hooks received a Choreography Media Honor for her work with Fergie performing "Live and Let Die" on Movies Rock and a World Dance Award for her choreography with the LXD. Theater includes associate co-choreographer for the revival of Dreamgirls and choreographer for the new musical Higher Education. Hooks is involved as a dancer, choreographer, and actress in "LXD: Legion of Extraordinary Dancers" on Hulu and has had groundbreaking performances on "So You Think You Can Dance," "TED Talks," the 82nd Annual Academy Awards, as the opening act for two "Glee" Tours, at the Guggenheim and Google Zeitgeist in London. She is consulting producer and host of the award-winning show "Masterclass" on director Jon M. Chu's YouTube Channel DS2DIO, as well as supervising choreographer on Harry Shum Jr.'s show "Remixed." She is also well known for being a dancer, choreographer, and actress for Ne-Yo's concept album Libra Scale in the album's music videos, album leaflet, and live performances. Hooks was additionally the leading lady in R&B singer Miguel's "Arch N Point" music video. She is a graduate of Penn State University.



Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly

(Orchestrations/Arrangements) are an Emmy Award-winning Film and TV composing partnership from Glasgow, Scotland. Independently of each other they have released several critically acclaimed solo albums and met in 2009 while touring across the UK. The original score, lyrics, and music for their first movie - the musical Anna and The Apocalypse - combined a love of film with their diverse sonic background. It was the first acquisition for MGM's newly reinstated and legendary Orion Pictures and was released worldwide late 2018. Since then, they have been working on the songs and score for Steven Spielberg's "Animaniacs" for which they won an Emmy for their original song "Suffragette City" (alongside Jess Lacher and Andrew Barbot), as well as scoring and arranging the music for Michael Caton-Jones' "Our Ladies" (released in 2021 via Sony International). They composed a song for the Amazon TV series "Wheel of Time," and debuted their first stage musical, an adaptation of Peter Mullan's cult classic movie Orphans in 2022 with the National Theatre of Scotland, to rave reviews. They are currently working on various exciting film/tv and theatre projects.



Greg Kenna

(Music Director). Credits include A Walk on the Moon (George St. Playhouse, A.C.T. in San Francisco), Monsoon Wedding (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Frozen (workshop), An American in Paris(Broadway and Paris), "The Wiz LIVE!" (NBC), Dogfight (Second Stage), The Sound of Music and Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall), Hair (International Tour), Lempicka (Yale Rep/New Dramatists), You Never Know and Lysistrata Jones (Meadow Brook Theatre). Greg holds a Bachelor of Music from NYU/Steinhardt.



Jim Carnahan, C.S.A. (Casting Director) has cast over 150 Broadway shows. His work on Broadway this season includes A Doll's House; A Beautiful Noise; Leopoldstadt; Almost Famous; Take Me Out; New York, New York; Funny Girl; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Moulin Rouge! Upcoming Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. London: Eureka Day, Best of Enemies. Upcoming film: Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd.



Sam Julyan

(Producer) creates new live content for new audiences, with the intention of pushing the boundaries of what commercial theatre can be. In addition to Room, recent productions include Carmen Jones (Classic Stage Company, New York, directed by John Doyle, starring Anika Noni Rose; four Lucille Lortel Award including Outstanding Revival); No Villain, world premiere of Arthur Miller's first play (West End). In Development: The Work, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Orphans and the stage adaptation of William Ivory's Burton and Taylor. Supported by the Stage One bursary award, and a recent alumnus of the inaugural New York/London producer exchange between Stage One and Columbia University, Sam is a director of Covent Garden Productions, works as a lead producer for Histrionic Productions, and the David Glass Ensemble.



James Yeoburn

(Producer) is a British producer, entrepreneur and investor working across live entertainment, TV, and film. Theatre includes: Room (2022 Canada & 2017 UK productions); Magic Mike Live (London Hippodrome); A Spoonful of Sherman (UK & Ireland Tour); Dear Evan Hansen (Noel Coward Theatre); The Addams Family (UK & Ireland Tour and MES Theatre, Singapore); Silk Road- How to Buy Drugs Online (Trafalgar Studios and Live Theatre, Newcastle); Honeymoon in Vegas in Concert- directed & conducted by Jason Robert Brown (London Palladium); Beirut (Park Theatre); Before After (The Other Palace); All in a Row (Southwark Playhouse); A Christmas Carol (Lyceum Theatre); State Fair (Cadogan Hall); Andrew Lippa in concert- UK debut (The Other Palace); Kerrigan-Lowdermilk - UK debut (The Other Palace). In Development: Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. James is a director of Covent Garden Productions and United Theatrical. As well as his work as a producer, James is a partner in a number of businesses across entertainment, technology, childcare and real estate. www.yeoburn.com @jamyeoburn



ShowTown Productions

(Producer). Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott are lead producers of the Tony-winning Broadway and tour productions of A Christmas Carol and co-producers of the Broadway and upcoming tour production of Into the Woods. They are executive producers for upcoming projects When Playwrights Kill, Romy & Michele and Syncing Ink. Nathan is the CEO of the general management firm ShowTown Theatricals. Broadway GM credits include In Residence on Broadway, The Boys in the Band, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Audience, Something Rotten!, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, and Motown the Musical - to name a few. Jamison is the creative producer at ShowTown Theatricals. His Broadway acting credits include Motown, Spider-Man, Memphis, and Grease! As a producer, he has worked in association with In Fine Company on A Taste of Things to Come, The Cher Show, Jagged Little Pill and Moulin Rouge!



Hunter Arnold

(Producer). Select Broadway: Hadestown (Tony Award), The Inheritance (Tony Award), A Christmas Carol, Pictures from Home, A Beautiful Noise, Ohio State Murders, Some Like It Hot, Death of a Salesman, Leopoldstadt, The Kite Runner, Into the Woods, A Strange Loop (Tony Award), Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge! (Tony Award), Company (Tony Award), Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award), Thoughts of a Colored Man, Caroline, or Change, Chicken & Biscuits, Once on This Island (Tony Award), Kinky Boots (Tony Award), Pretty Woman: The Musical, Anastasia, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County. Select London/ West End: Back to the Future (Olivier Award),Cabaret (Olivier Award), Get Up! Stand Up!, 2:22, The Inheritance (Olivier Award), Kinky Boots (Olivier Award), The Jungle, Hadestown, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Edward Albee's The Goat with Damian Lewis. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Daddy Long Legs.



ShowTown Theatricals

(General Manager). Broadway/Tour: Into the Woods, Parade, A Christmas Carol, In Residence on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards, Notre Dame de Paris (Lincoln Center). Regional: American Prophet, Anne of Green Gables, Grace: The Musical, Mystery Science Theatre 3000. Off-Broadway: A Sherlock Carol. Upcoming: How to Dance in Ohio, The Illinois Project, Romy & Michele, Russian Troll Farm, Syncing Ink, and When Playwrights Kill. www.showtown.nyc