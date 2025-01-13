Entertainment Community Fund and Dramatists Guild Foundation Offer Financial Assistance Following California Wildfires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the wake of the wildfires across southern California, the Entertainment Community Fund and the Dramatists Guild Foundation are offering relief options.

If you’re a part of the entertainment industry and have been impacted by the California Fires, the Entertainment Community Fund is offering support, connection to resources and emergency financial assistance. Emergency financial assistance is available for people who are unable to pay their immediate basic living expenses such as housing, food, utility bills or health care. Call at 323.933.9244, or visit entertainmentcommunity.org/CAFires to learn more.

Dramatists in need of financial aid due to the impact of the wildfires in Eaton Canyon, Pacific Palisades, and the greater Los Angeles area are also eligible to apply for a Crisis Relief Grant from the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Learn more and apply for a grant at https://dgf.org/Grants/.

This relief comes after several large wildfires broke out last Tuesday night and continued to spread, causing tens of thousands of residents across the Los Angeles area to evacuate their homes. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Theatre Palisades was destroyed in the fires, and several other theatres in the area were forced to cancel performances.