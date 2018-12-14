Encores! Off-Center SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Cast Recording Now Available for Pre-Order

New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of Jason Robert Brown's musical Songs for a New World will receive a cast album, set to be released on January 25, 2019. Click here to pre-order today!

The production was helmed by Kate Whoriskey, director of the recent Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated Sweat, and featured choreography by Rennie Harris and music direction by Tom Murray. The acclaimed cast featured Shoshana Bean, Colin Donnell, Mykal Kilgore, and Solea Pfeiffer. The album is being produced by Jeffrey Lesser and Jason Robert Brown, with Stacey Mindich serving as executive producer.

The first musical from three-time Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), Songs for a New World (1995) is a collection of powerful songs examining life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, each character faces the new world which follows the unique challenge they encounter.

Songs for a New World was presented at City Center from June 27-30, 2018 and was hailed as "buoyant, restorative and immensely winning" by The New York Times and "rapturous, beautiful and awesome" by New York Stage Review. AM New York raved it was "unexpectedly thrilling" and praised the cast's "powerhouse vocals coupled with great acting choices."

Brown also is represented on Ghostlight Records with his new solo album How We React and How We Recover and his debut solo album, Wearing Someone Else's Clothes, in addition to The Last Five Years (2002 Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording, 2013 Revival Off-Broadway Cast Recording, and 2015 Motion Picture Soundtrack), 13: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Album, Original West End Cast Recording) and The Bridges of Madison County (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

