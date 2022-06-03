Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and Mary Beth Piel Will Lead A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) has announced casting for its new production of A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

The production, which will be choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohenand directed by BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will play the Boyd-Quinson Stage from August 6-28, 2022. Boyd, La Fosse and Cohen previously collaborated on BSC's acclaimed 2018 production of West Side Story.



A Little Night Music will feature Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway: The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway) as Desiree Armfeldt, Jason Danieley (Broadway: Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Full Monty; BSC: Broadway and Beyond concert) as Fredrick Egerman, Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Broadway: Anastasia, Fol lies (2012)) as Madame Armfeldt, Sierra Boggess (Broadway: School of Rock, West End: Love Never Dies) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cooper Grodin (National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Count Carl Magnus, Liesl Collazo (Milwaukee Rep: West Side Story) as Anne Egerman, Noah Wolfe (BSC debut) as Henrik Egerman, Sophie Mings (BSC debut) as Petra, Kate Day Magocsi (BSC debut) as Fredrika, Adam Richardson (Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla") as Mr. Lindquist, Rebecca Pitcher (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Carousel (2018)) as Mrs. Nordstrom, Stephanie Bacastow (The Morton Theatre: Mary Poppins) as Mrs. Anderssen, Andrew Maughan (National Tour: Les Misérables) as Mr. Erlanson, Leslie Jackson (International Tour: West Side Story) as Mrs. Segstrom, and Slater Ashenhurst (Pickleville Playhouse's The Addams Family) as Frid.



BSC has a long history of staging works by Stephen Sondheim, the great Broadway songwriter who died in November at the age of 91. Sondheim's distinguished and singular career included such landmark shows as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and Passion, in addition to West Side Storyand Gypsy, for which he contributed lyrics. BSC has previously staged A Little Night Music (1998), Company(2000, 2017), Follies (2005), West Side Story (2007, 2018), Sweeney Todd (2010) and Into the Woods (2019).



In A Little Night Music, a tangle of love affairs leads to a magical weekend in the country where confusion rules, jealousies flair and sexual passions reign. Sondheim's 1973 masterpiece A Little Night Music, originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, won six 1973 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Suggested by the film Smiles of a Summer Night by Ingmar Bergman, Sondheim's lustrous score is written in variations of three-quarter time and features one of the songwriter's most beloved and well-known songs, "Send in the Clowns."



The Boyd-Quinson Stage season will also include the 1978 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical Show (June 16-July 9), choreographed and directed by BSC Associate Artist Jeffrey L. Page (BSC: Company, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Who Could Ask For Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin; Broadway: Violet, 1776 revival ), the 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Anna in the Tropics (July 16-30), by Nilo Cruz and directed by Elena Araoz (Havana Music Hall, The Manic Monologues), and the world premiere of the Burman New Play Award-winner All of Me (September 21-October 9), a new play by Laura Winters, directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Assistant Director for Broadway's Indecent; resident director for Hamilton's first national tour).



At the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, the St. Germain Stage season will include the world premiere of Andy Warhol in Iran (June 2-25) by Brent Askari (BSC: American Underground), directed by Skip Greer (Indiana Rep: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner; Cape Playhouse: Almost, Maine), ABCD (July 1-23), a world premiere play by May Treuhaft-Ali and directed by Daniel J. Bryant (St. Louis Rep's Feeding Beatrice), The Youth Theatre's world premiere staging of the new musical The Supadupa Kid (July 29-August 13), with book and lyrics by Sukari Jones (The River Is Me, Ain't Far from Home) and music by Joel Waggoner (BSC/Off-Broadway: Br oadway Bounty Hunter) and direction by NJ Agwuna(Glimmerglass Festival's The Magic Flute), based on local Pittsfield author Ty Allan Jackson's popular children's book series; and a revival of Waiting for Godot (August 19-September 4), by Samuel Beckett, directed by Joe Calarco (BSC: Sister Sorry; A Doll's House, Part 2; Breaking the Code).



Additional details on the 2022 BSC season, including the Gala and streamed and staged readings, will be announced in coming weeks.

Pricing for the 2022 summer season is $25-85 for the Boyd-Quinson Stage and $25-59 for the St. Germain Stage. Preview performance tickets for musicals are $45 and all other previews are $35. Patrons can reserve their seats today by purchasing season passes. Passes are for 3+ shows in BSC's 2022 season -

pick any show, any theatre, any time, matinee or evening, and save up to

29% off of single ticket pricing. Please call the Box Office for more

information. Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting www. BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.