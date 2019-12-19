Emilia Clarke To Make West End Debut In THE SEAGULL

Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, will make her West End debut in Chekhov's The Seagull at The Playhouse Theater.

According to a new report, Clarke will portray Nina in the new adaptation from Anya Reiss, which will be helmed by director Jamie Lloyd.

The Seagull will begin performances March 11, 2020 and play a limited run through May 30. Booking begins tomorrow. Tickets are available at https://t.co/8FH9dYk0ys?amp=1.

The Seagull premiered in 1896 and has since come to be regarded as the first major work of playwright Anton Chekhov.

Telling the story of the fallout from aging actress Irina's decision to bring famous writer Trigorin home to her brother's country estate, the play is a moving testament to writers, actors, and those who know them.

Clarke is best known for her eight years playing Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, on HBO's "Game of Thrones." She made her Broadway debut portraying Holly Golightly in Breakfast At Tiffany's in 2013.





