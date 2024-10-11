Edward W. Hardy To Perform At MCCA's 2024 Gala At The Met

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Minority Corporate Counsel Association will present its 2024 Gala, a prestigious event recognizing leaders who champion diversity, equity, and inclusion within the legal profession. This year's Gala will take place on October 15, 2024, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, from 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM ET. Hosted in The Great Hall and The Temple of Dendur, the evening promises a memorable experience of celebration and reflection.

The gala will feature music curated and performed by critically acclaimed violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, renowned for his work on Off-Broadway theatrical productions, his profound contributions to the field of music, and his advocacy for diversity within the world of classical music. Dr. Hardy's performance of a diverse repertoire and styles throughout the evening furthers his motto and shared belief that "anything is possible."

Alongside captivating performances, the MCCA will honor corporate legal departments that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces. The 2024 Employer of Choice Award winners are recognized for their leadership and advancement of equity through DEI initiatives.

This year's honorees include:

Articulate (Category A: 1-50 lawyers)

CBRE (Category B: 51-250 lawyers)

Wells Fargo (Category C: more than 250 lawyers)

"Articulate, CBRE, and Wells Fargo have each been distinguished as an Employer of Choice for their profound leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives," said Wanji Walcott, Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer at Pinterest and MCCA Board Chair. "Their comprehensive integration of DEI principles, such as transparency and respect, throughout all levels of the company embodies a deep and impactful commitment to creating an environment where every voice is not only heard but valued."

Jean Lee, President and CEO of MCCA, further emphasized the significance of these awards: "Successful DEI programs go far beyond evenhanded treatment for all employees. This year's Employer of Choice Awardees stand out by actively engaging in practices that not only promote inclusivity as a foundational value, but also address systemic barriers that may have disparate impact as demonstrated by their quantitative as well as quantitative data."

Today, October 11, 2024, is the last day to register for the MCCA's 2024 Gala. Join MCCA for this inspiring evening to honor our resilient community and the organizations leading the charge for a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. Register now at https://bit.ly/45wVgs3.

