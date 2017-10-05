Eden Espinosa, Carrie Manolakos, and More to Star in New Musical Thriller Concert GET JACK

Grammy Award-nominated composer and rock icon Kip Winger, in his theatrical composing debut, and acclaimed writer/director Damien Gray (Atomic the Musical) will present two concert presentations of their new musical thriller GET JACK on Monday, October 30 at SIR Studios, 520 W 25th St. The concerts are invitation-only.

And now if you will, a murder review,

where 5 fallen women make their bloody debut.

A legend is born as blood drips from a knife and

this is the story I'm telling tonight.

One of the most murderously debated, debunked, and devoured tales of all time gets 'ripped' to guitar shreds as five female victims of Jack the Ripper rise from the dead to track down their killer and get their glorious revenge. Brought to spine-tingling life with music by a genre-defying rock icon, GET JACK combines Winger's mastery of classical compositions and rock glory in one bloodtastic musical. Giving voice to the vindicated victims is innovative and acclaimed book writer, lyricist and director Damien Gray, whose unique career path has crossed genres and disciplines - from directing for Walt Disney World to writing for both theater and film.

The killer cast features - The Canonical Five: Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rags) as Catherine Eddows, Charissa Hogeland (BAZ, Heathers: The Musical) as Mary Jane Kelly, Katie Thompson (Gypsy, Pump Boys And Dinettes) as Annie Chapman, Carrie Manolakos (Wicked) as Mary Ann (Polly) Nichols, and Shannon Conley (Hedwig And the Angry Inch) as Elizabeth Stride; as well as, Tony Award Nominee Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet's Jerry Lee Lewis) as The Player, PJ Griffith (We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia!) as The Keeper, and Michael Falzon (Australia's Rock of Ages & Hedwig And The Angry Inch Australia) as BitPart.

General Management of the concerts is handled by Live Wire Theatrical (Robert Ahrens/ Chris Aniello).

Learn more at www.GetJack.com.

