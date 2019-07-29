EVE OF BELTANE Receives Three Staged Readings

"Eve of Beltane" will be presented on August 6 at 2:00pm at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd Street.

"We wrote 'Eve of Beltane' based on the song of the same title which I had written some time previously. The play, in many ways, follows the song's story line. In a time where religious, social, and class prejudices still abound, and where love is in short supply, 'Eve of Beltane' is more important than ever. And having the benefit of presenting this at the Broadway Bound Festival is the first step towards a larger audience," revealed Co-Writer Joe Izen.

In addition to the August 6 show at Broadway Bound, two additional readings have been scheduled. They will be held on August 14 at 7:00PM & August 15 at 1:00PM at Shetler Studios.

Joe Izen and Coni Koepfinger's "Eve of Beltane" tells the oh-so familiar tale of forbidden love and examines the very fabric of its nature. Beyond time, beyond space, we find that divine love can penetrate all boundaries - race, nation, and class. This timeless drama features the music and lyrics of Joe Izen with Henry Aronson as Musical Director. Cailín Heffernan will direct. Production Stage Management is by Byron C. Saunders.

The Broadway Bound Festival produces playwright's new work. The Staged Reading of "Eve of Beltane" is scheduled for August 6, 2019 at 2PM in Theatre One. Additional readings are scheduled for August 14 at 7:00PM & August 15 at 1:00PM at Shetler Studios, located at 244 W. 54th Street in NYC.

Contact Marcina Zaccaria at zaccariamarcina@yahoo.com for reservations.





