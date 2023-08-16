EL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery Policies

Beginning performances on Thursday, August 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, this strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, announced today that general rush and digital lottery tickets will be available for the first five performances of the highly anticipated Broadway production of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop. General rush tickets will be available for all performances on Thursday, August 17th – Saturday, August 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre box office (243 W. 47th Street, New York) beginning at 10:00am. Tickets will be $42 each, limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per person, and may only be purchased for that day's performance. Tickets are subject to availability.

 The digital lottery is now open at https://rush.telecharge.com/ for all performances on Thursday, August 17th-Saturday, August 19th. Entries for the El Mago Pop digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 10:00am and 3:00pm. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $47 each.

 Beginning performances on Thursday, August 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York), this strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks. Tickets are now on sale and can be obtained online.

 Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

 Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.




