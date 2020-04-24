Dreamcast of the Week: The Annie Dreamcast Cast List Has Been Posted!
We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Annie! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks 43 years since the opening of Annie's original production and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Broadway characters next. We'll reveal the cast list at the end of the week!
Suri Marrero as Annie
Leslie Kritzer as Miss. Hannigan
Derrick Baskin as Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks
Kristin Chenoweth as Lily St. Regis
Zachary Levi as Rooster Hannigan
Kevin Brightman (Alex Brightman's dog) as Sandy
