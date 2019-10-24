Dramatists Guild Of America Podcast Now Available

The Dramatists Guild of America is proud to present the launch of a new podcast, TALKBACK, now available on all your favorite podcast platforms.

We've seen the stats. We've read the think pieces. Now we're ready to TALKBACK.

TALKBACK is the podcast for every dramatist or theatre fan who wants, but maybe hasn't seen, the inclusiveness we all imagined. TALKBACK entertains frank conversations about diversity, equity, and inclusion. It asks the tough questions but doesn't have all the answers. It digs into dialogue that's vital and messy and real. Join host Christine Toy Johnson and her industry colleagues from the pulse of the American theatre on TALKBACK.

"The overarching goal for all of this is to be a conversation starter," Johnson stated. "We are sent so many messages that we don't belong in the world, that we're not invited. Having these conversations helps me to feel that I do belong."

This past Monday, October 21, the Dramatists Guild hosted a launch party for TALKBACK at The Cutting Room. During the event, Johnson and producer Amy VonMacek led a brief panel discussion, compromised of podcast guests Kia Corthron, Anita Hollander, and Lynne Marie Rosenberg, that addressed the significance of TALKBACK's mission.

Additional guests featured on TALKBACK's premiere season include Mandy Gonzalez, Larissa Fasthorse, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Diep Tran, David Henry Hwang, Todd London, Pun Bandhu, Porsche McGovern, Kristoffer Diaz, Chisa Hutchinson, Rachel Chavkin, Charlayne Woodard, Lydia Diamond, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Caitlin Baird, Leah Nanako Winkler, Theresa Rebeck, and Jose Solis.

Listen to the first episode here.

This six-episode podcast series is brought to you by the Dramatists Guild of America, co-produced by the DG's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and BOOM Integrated, and distributed by Broadway Podcast Network.





