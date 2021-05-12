Drama League Award Nominee 'Artistic Stamp' Launches Season 3!

Part role-playing game, part pen-pal experience, Artistic Stamp is packed with unexpected twists and provides a theatrical adventure that unfolds through handwritten letters delivered to your home.

Participate as much or as little as you wish: become a pen-pal with the characters, play a role in determining the outcome of the play, or simply read the letters as they arrive.

Wild Thyme

by Liz Duffy Adams

Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Interactive or Socially Distanced Theater

Help solve a midwinter night's mystery and save the faery realm--and our own, with characters borrowed from Shakespeare.



Ida

by November Christine

From the ashes of the Civil War rises the bustling city of Memphis, Tennessee. Ida B. Wells, a young Negro schoolteacher, arrives in search of a new beginning. But the echoes of slavery still ring loud in the Dixie South. Guide Ida as she discovers her voice in the fight for equality.



Gates of Remembering

by Timothy Huang

A rare artifact sets a prodigal son homeward on a journey through contemporary Shanghai and parts unknown in search of an ancient mythical gate which may save his father's life. But will the price of saving his father be the destruction of his relationship with his sister? His oldest friend? In a story that blends the ancient with the contemporary, the legendary with the historical, find out just how far one person will go to find the borders of love, family and friendship.

Acorn-u-copia Mystery

of Juliet Grey and Inspector Shell

by West and Dashiell Hyler

The second mystery in the 'Central Park Capers' series. Stripe, the raccoon, needs your help once again to solve another of Central Park's greatest mysteries. This is a hijinks caper full of the famous residents of Central Park, including Inspector Shell (a turtle), Juliet Grey (a squirrel), Hysterical (a kookaburra), and of course, Pale Male (a red-tailed hawk).

(For all ages)

