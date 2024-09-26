Drama Book Shop to Present A Discussion With Jacqueline Goldfinger And Adam Szymkowicz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Drama Book Shop will present a discussion with Jacqueline Goldfinger and Adam Szymkowicz - A talkback, signing, and live podcast recording. This event celebrates three wonderful books on playwriting.

In Letters to a Young Playwright, Szymkowicz dispenses hard-earned, unsentimental, and entertaining advice to early-career dramatists. Modeled on Rilke's Letters to a Young Poet, it covers topics like writer's block, self-promotion, and the pluses and minuses of pivoting to Hollywood in insightful and digestible short essays. Perfect for beginning playwrights as well as mid-career writers looking to reinvigorate their craft and career, it contains endlessly useful advice and reflections from one of the most-produced living playwrights in America.

Playwriting with Purpose: A Guide and Workbook for New Playwrights provides a holistic approach to playwriting from an award-winning playwright and instructor. This book incorporates craft lessons by contemporary playwrights and provides concrete guidance for new and emerging playwrights. The author takes readers through the entire creative process, from creating characters and writing dialogue and silent moments to analyzing elements of well-made plays and creating an atmospheric environment. Each chapter is followed by writing prompts and pro tips that address unique facets of the conversation about the art and craft of playwriting. The book also includes information on the business of playwriting and a recommended reading list of published classic and contemporary plays, providing all the tools to successfully transform an idea into a script, and a script into a performance. Playwriting with Purpose gives writers and students of playwriting hands-on lessons, artistic concepts, and business savvy to succeed in today's theater industry.

Writing Adaptations and Translations for the Stage is a practical guide for writing adapted works for theatrical performance. Broadway translator and dramaturg Allison Horsley and award-winning playwright and educator Jacqueline Goldfinger take readers step-by-step through the brainstorming, writing, revision, and performance processes for translations and adaptations. The book includes lectures, case studies, writing exercises, and advice from top theater professionals on the process of creating, pitching, and producing adaptations and translations, covering a wide range of topics such as jukebox musicals, Shakespeare adaptations, plays from novels, theater for young adults, and theater in translation and using Indigenous language. Artists who share their wisdom in this book include: Des McAnuff (Tony Award), Emily Mann (Tony Award), Dominique Morisseau (Broadway Adaptor, Tony Award nominee, MacArthur Genius Fellow), Lisa Peterson (Obie Award, Lortel Award), Sarah Ruhl (Broadway Playwright, Tony Award nominee, Pulitzer Prize finalist, MacArthur Genius Fellow), and Tina Satter (Broadway Director, Obie Award, Guggenheim Fellowship). The book also features interviews with artists working both in the US and internationally, as well as guest columns from artists who work in less traditional adaptive forms including cabaret, burlesque, opera, community-engaged process, and commercial theater.

Please note that the purchase of one of these titles- Letters to a Young Playwright (22.95), Playwriting with Purpose: A Guide and Workbook for New Playwright ($38.95), or Writing Adaptations and Translations for the Stage ($46.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

is a playwright-librettist who writes funny things into serious things and serious things into funny things. Her equal love for Mel Brooks and Elizabeth Bishop makes her an awkward guest at dinner parties. Her plays have been produced by The Kennedy Center, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Court Theatre (New Zealand), École nationale de théâtre (Canada), Urbanite Theatre, Perseverance Theatre, among others. Her libretti have been performed at Sydney Opera House (Australia), Opera Columbus, BBC Radio 3 (UK), Voces8 (UK), Oberlin Opera, Chor Leoni (Canada), Chiesa di Ognissanti (Italy), and others. Her plays have won the Yale Prize, Glaspell Award, Generations Award, among others. Her opera Alice Tierney won the Opera America Discovery Award with Composer Melissa Dunphy. Her short opera film Letter to Our Children with Composer Justine F. Chen won Best Music Video at the Paris Short Film Awards. As an educator, she has taught playwriting and dramaturgy at University of Pennsylvania, UC Davis, and others. Her academic writing includes two popular playwriting books, Playwriting with Purpose and Writing Adaptations and Translations for the Stage (Routledge). www.jacquelinegoldfinger.com

Szymkowicz's plays have been produced throughout the U.S., and in Canada, England, Wales, The Isle of Man, Ireland, Scotland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, Greece, Mexico, Turkey, Switzerland, South Korea, Thailand, Sweden, Austria, Slovenia and Lithuania. His work has been presented or developed at such places as Portland Center Stage, MCC Theater, Ars Nova, South Coast Rep, Playwrights Horizons, LCT3, LAByrinth Theater Company, The Lark, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Primary Stages and The New Group, among others.

Published plays include Deflowering Waldo, Pretty Theft, Food For Fish, Hearts Like Fists, Hearts Like Planets, Incendiary, The Why Overhead, Adventures of Super Margaret, 7 Ways To Say I Love You, Rare Birds, Marian Or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Kodachrome, Clown Bar, Clown Bar 2, Clown Bar Christmas, Mercy, The Bookstore, Old Fashioned Cold Fusion, The Parking Lot, The Night Children, The Wooden Heart, Stockholm Syndrome, When Jack Met Jill, Heart of Snow, Christmas Tree Farm, 100 Things I Never Said To You, 100 Love Letters I Never Sent and Nerve. His plays are published by Dramatists Play Service, Concord/Samuel French, Playscripts, Broadway Play Publishing, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Stage Partners and Original Works Publishing, and are featured in numerous Smith and Kraus and Applause books. His monologue book, Small Explosions came out from Applause in early 2023. his book on playwriting, Letters to a Young Playwright comes out from Applause in fall of 2024.

He was the premiere Resident Playwright at The Chance Theater in Anaheim, CA and the first playwright to participate in Bloomington Playwrights Projects' Square One Series. He has been to The Orchard Project, Green Gulch, Theatre4ThePeople's the Barn and to JAW at Portland Center Stage, served twice as Playwright in Residence at the William Inge Center, and twice as a Dramatists Guild Fund's Traveling Masters. Szymkowicz received two grants from the CT Commission on Culture & Tourism, and has been commissioned by South Coast Rep, Rising Phoenix Rep, Texas State University, The NOLA Project, Single Carrot Theater, Majestic Rep, The Chance Theater, Concord Theatricals/The Educational Theatre Association and Flux Theater Ensemble.

Adam received a Playwright's Diploma from The Juilliard School's Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program and an MFA from Columbia University where he was the Dean's Fellow. Szymkowicz is a two-time Lecomte du Nouy Prize winner, a member of the Dramatists Guild, Writer's Guild of America, and was a member of Primary Stages' Dorothy Strelsin New American Writer's Group, the MCC Playwright's Coalition and of the very first Ars Nova Play Group.