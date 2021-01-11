Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 19th Season Finalist
Playwrights selected include Allison Whittenberg - Choice, Robin Rothstein - Grassroots, Elijah Vasquez - Teeter and more.
The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is planning a return to the stage in spiring/summer 2021 for its much anticipated 19th Annual season with Tony-nominee Reg E. Gaines back as its Artistic Director. From over 100 submissions received from across the nation, DUAF has selected the following emerging playwrights for its 2021 season.
Short
Allison Whittenberg - Choice
Robin Rothstein - Grassroots
Elijah Vasquez - Teeter
Marcus Scott - Wookies in the Wilderness
Mel Nieves - TGIF Can't Get Here Soon Enough
Sarah Congress - COVID-19 Bachelore Number 5
Marcus Scott - Sundown Town
Mary E. Weems - A Conversation in an Elevator
Cris Eli Blak - Breakz
J. Lois Diamond - I Feel Good!
Alano P. Baez - Los Lolitas
Chima Chikazunga - The Detention Hours
Rollin Jewett - The Big Dream
Sheldon Shaw - Jailbird
Audrey Lang - Lily Ineffable
Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj - a sudanese mother... a mexican mother...
Full
Kieran Carroll - The Youthful Adventures of Damon Dukirk
Andy Boyd - Coney Island Baby
Mallory Jane Weiss - A & Z's Escapes in Moonstruck City
Nattalie Gordon - Rice and Roundworm
Antionette Ellis - Williams - Scarf Diaries
Carmel Lotan - Smartphone Love
Juan Ramirez Jr. - Say Less
Kwik Jones - Memphis Bound
LaDarrion Williams - Umoja
Mehrnaz Tiv - Threads
Phil Blechman - Murderabilia
Brian Quirk - Morrow
Sheila Duane - The Loom
Tommy Jamerson - Murderous Innocent
Malique Guinn - Gang Sines
Lawrence DuKore - Sunshine
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
PIRATES OF PENZANCE, ANNA KARENINA and More to Stream for International Theater Month
Broadway On Demand will present a new theatrical event, as part of its “International Theater Month” theme, including the documentary In the Company o...