Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 19th Season Finalist

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is planning a return to the stage in spiring/summer 2021 for its much anticipated 19th Annual season with Tony-nominee Reg E. Gaines back as its Artistic Director. From over 100 submissions received from across the nation, DUAF has selected the following emerging playwrights for its 2021 season.

Short

Allison Whittenberg - Choice

Robin Rothstein - Grassroots

Elijah Vasquez - Teeter

Marcus Scott - Wookies in the Wilderness

Mel Nieves - TGIF Can't Get Here Soon Enough

Sarah Congress - COVID-19 Bachelore Number 5

Marcus Scott - Sundown Town

Mary E. Weems - A Conversation in an Elevator

Cris Eli Blak - Breakz

J. Lois Diamond - I Feel Good!

Alano P. Baez - Los Lolitas

Chima Chikazunga - The Detention Hours

Rollin Jewett - The Big Dream

Sheldon Shaw - Jailbird

Audrey Lang - Lily Ineffable

Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj - a sudanese mother... a mexican mother...

Full

Kieran Carroll - The Youthful Adventures of Damon Dukirk

Andy Boyd - Coney Island Baby

Mallory Jane Weiss - A & Z's Escapes in Moonstruck City

Nattalie Gordon - Rice and Roundworm

Antionette Ellis - Williams - Scarf Diaries

Carmel Lotan - Smartphone Love

Juan Ramirez Jr. - Say Less

Kwik Jones - Memphis Bound

LaDarrion Williams - Umoja

Mehrnaz Tiv - Threads

Phil Blechman - Murderabilia

Brian Quirk - Morrow

Sheila Duane - The Loom

Tommy Jamerson - Murderous Innocent

Malique Guinn - Gang Sines

Lawrence DuKore - Sunshine