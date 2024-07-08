Donna Murphy, Stephen Mckinley Henderson & More Will Be Inducted Into the American Theater Hall of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theater Hall of Fame has just announced the eight new inductees for 2024. They are actors Elizabeth Ashley, Boyd Gaines, Stephen Mckinley Henderson, Donna Murphy, Charles Busch, composer William Finn, playwright David Rabe, and posthumously, producer Todd Haimes.

Founded in 1970 by James M. Nederlander. Earl Blackwell and Gerard Oestreicher, The American Theater Hall of Fame annually salutes 8 theater professionals for Lifetime Achievement. To be eligible for nomination, the individual must have 25 years in the Broadway, Off Broadway or Regional Theater. Over 200 American theater critics and past Theater Hall of Fame inductees vote each spring. The annual ballot has 10 categories from which to vote for the new inductees.

View a full list of past inductees here.

The 2024 Theater Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be presented on Monday evening, November 18 in the North Rotunda of the Gershwin Theater. The ceremony is by invitation only.