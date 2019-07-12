Don Barnhart Releases New Standup Comedy Special

Joining season 4 of Dry Bar Comedy from Vid Angel Productions is comedian Don Barnhart in his first comedy special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man".

Don Barnhart, a 30-year veteran of standup comedy, has been cracking audiences up at the top comedy clubs, colleges and corporate events around the world performing in almost as many countries as states as well as headlining shows for the cruise industry on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival.

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has also had the honor and privilege of entertaining the troops around the world for USO, MWR, DOD, and Armed Forces Entertainment. Although Barnhart hasn't personally toured with Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band they did work together on the film Apollo 13 and talked about the importance of using their talents to do something good in the world.

Barnhart went on and founded Battle Comics to help bring even more comedy entertainment to those serving overseas and is the inspiration and one of the stars of I AM BATTLE COMIC showcasing the importance of bringing entertainment to war zones. The movie includes candid interviews with George Lopez, Dave Attell and George Wallace as well as cameos and clips with comedy legends Bob Hope & Robin Williams.

Don is one of the only entertainers that stars in two different Las Vegas residencies performing his standup at Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D Hotel & Casino on Fremont Street seven nights a week at 10:30pm as well as performing his comedy hypnosis show in Hypnomania at The Downtown Grand Wed - Sun at 7:00PM.

Barnhart and his wife Linda Vu are the owners of Jokesters Comedy Club which was named 2018's Best of Las Vegas Comedy Club and Barnhart produces, directs and stars in Jokesters TV, the syndicated late-night comedy show seen on The CW, Action Channel and Amazon Prime.

Barnhart's love for the military is evident as both of his shows offer ½ general admission to veterans and active service members as well as first responders and more often than not, Don will post complimentary tickets to his shows on Vet Tix.

"Having a residency in Las Vegas has been a dream of mine for years." Said Barnhart in a recent interview. "It's allowed me the freedom to continue growing as a comedian and truly let loose and not hold back, finding the absurd and funny in our day to day life." The comedian and hypnotist predominantly works clean but added that he's not afraid to push the boundaries stating, "Dirty jokes are like Jalapenos. Most people don't mind one or two but nobody wants a Jalapeno milkshake. The main thing is that it's got to be funny."

Barnhart truly knows his craft. He is the author of the Amazon Best Seller, Finding Your Funny, exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart's own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. The book includes a no holds barred assessment about what clubs, venues and agents are actually looking for as well as many of the things you need to do and avoid if you're looking into making comedy a career.

Don's newest book, Rock Bottomis the story of Returning Veteran Guy Derek who comes home from the war only to find out his wife has left him, his house is foreclosed and ends up homeless. Using his wit and humor, Guy finds his way back becoming the Robin Hood of the disenfranchised. The book is getting great reviews and is being turned into a feature film.

Barnhart was first exposed to comedy while hanging out on the Paramount Studio lot watching his father direct Mork & Mindy learning about improv from Robin Williams and Jonathan Winters. "It blew my mind that you could make a living making people laugh. As a kid, I was exposed to so much great humor and the comedy boom was really starting to blow up. I loved it so much that even though I was underage, my dad snuck me to see Richard Pryor and so many more."

Upon graduation from high school, Barnhart got a job at the prestigious Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach and by the time he was 20 he became the house emcee, manager and talent coordinator working with and learned from Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Garry Shandling, Louie Anderson, Dennis Miller, David Spade and so many more.

Barnhart has been seen on MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. He is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I'm Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio. In 2015, Don was the grand prizewinner in the Levity Entertainment/Improv Comedy Contest and was the Grand Prize winner in the 2008 American Idol Underground Comedy Contest.

Don is also a Second City Conservatory Graduate and in his off time teaches stand up, improv and comedy writing at The Las Vegas Comedy Institute.

Don Barnhart's "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" Comedy Special is available now on Dry Bar and you can see him let loose in the uncensored version nightly at 10:30PM at Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit Don Barnhart





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You