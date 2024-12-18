Disney on Broadway Experience Coming to 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney on Broadway is coming to EPCOT! During 2025's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Disney will debut a new walkthrough exhibit where visitors celebrate three decades of Disney on Broadway.

Attendees will be able to explore costumes and props from Disney stage musicals at CommuniCore Hall as well as venture behind the scenes to see how animated films like The Lion King and Aladdin were reimagined for the Broadway stage.

Additionally, the Opening Bites Food Studio at CommuniCore Plaza will serve new menu items, paying homage to the foods and drinks immortalized onstage in the Broadway shows. The 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts takes place from January 17 to February 24, 2025.

It was previously announced that several Broadway stars will join EPCOT's Disney on Concert series in 2025 to perform songs from Disney musicals like The Lion King, Newsies, Aladdin, and Frozen. Patti Murin, John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Jelani Remy, Adam Jacobs, Josh Strickland, Ashley Brown, Alton Fitzgerald White, Michael James Scott, and more have been confirmed to appear.

Disney will also provide Broadway dining packages, which include guaranteed priority seating at one of the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series shows. Booking begins today, December 18.

Photo courtesy of Disney