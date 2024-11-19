Patti Murin, John Riddle, Caissie Levy & More Set for 2025 EPCOT DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti Murin, John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Jelani Remy, Adam Jacobs, Josh Strickland, Ashley Brown, Alton Fitzgerald White, Michael James Scott, and more have joined the 2025 Disney on Broadway Concert Series at EPCOT for 2025.

The Broadway talent will grace the stage with live performances from “The Lion King” and “Newsies,” along with other favorites such as “Aladdin” and “Frozen.” The performances will be given by stars who appeared on the Broadway stage in these productions, including some who originated their roles. Check out the full lineup below!

In addition, Disney will provide Broadway dining packages, which include guaranteed priority seating at one of the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series shows. Booking begins December 18.

January:

Patti Murin (“Frozen”) and John Riddle (“Frozen”) – NEW!

January 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, 27, 28

Caissie Levy (“Frozen”) and Jelani Remy (“The Lion King”) – NEW!

January 18, 21, 22, 24, 26, 29, 30

Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

January 31

February:

Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

February 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 11

Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”) and Alton Fitzgerald White (“The Lion King”)

February 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 13

Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”) and Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”)

February 14, 16, 17, 20, 23

Rodney Ingram (“Aladdin”) – NEW! and Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”)

February 15, 18, 19, 21, 22

Special Final Performance: Rodney Ingram, Kara Lindsay, Michael James Scott & Kissy Simmons

February 24