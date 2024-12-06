Deutsche Grammophon To Livestream Star-Studded Notre-Dame De Paris Reopening Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Notre-Dame de Paris will reopen its doors this weekend, having been restored to its former glory in just five years after a raging fire destroyed its 800-year-old wooden roof frame and caused its iconic spire to collapse on April 15, 2019.

On the afternoon of December 7, 2024, the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, will lead the reopening service, in the presence of President Emmanuel Macron, as well as many more heads of state and other distinguished guests. This ceremony, which will include the reawakening of the cathedral's great organ, will be followed by a spectacular concert of pop, rock, world, and classical music, designed to share the joy of reopening with an international audience and to thank all those who made the restoration possible.

A breathtaking line-up of global superstars are set to take part, from Pharrell Williams and Angélique Kidjo, to classical luminaries including opera stars Nadine Sierra, Pretty Yende, and Benjamin Bernheim, pianists Lang Lang and Khatia Buniatishvili, organist Olivier Latry, violinists Renaud Capuçon and Daniel Lozakovich, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. The artists will perform either inside Notre-Dame or in the square in front of the building's western façade, which will be illuminated by a dazzling light show.

The entire event will be live-streamed on Deutsche Grammophon's STAGE+ at 9:30 pm CET on Saturday, December 7, with repeats at 2 am and 12 pm CET on Sunday, December 8 (available worldwide, except in France, Germany, and Australia).

Lang Lang will join Gustavo Dudamel and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France to present the finale of Saint-Saëns's Second Piano Concerto. The full work can be heard on Lang Lang – Saint-Saëns (released earlier this year), together with the same composer's Carnival of the Animals, alongside other gems of the French repertoire.

The Notre-Dame festivities will continue with the inaugural public Mass and consecration of the new altar on Sunday, December 8, followed by a week of other special events. On Monday, December 16, the cathedral will return to its normal daily opening schedule, with millions of visitors expected to flock to Paris in the coming weeks and months to witness its miraculous rebirth with their own eyes.