Desi Oakley, Nasia Thomas, Juliette Redden, and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical LIKE FATHER,

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two invitation-only presentations of the killer new musical LIKE FATHER, will be presented on Sunday, June 23rd and Monday, June 24th in Midtown, Manhattan.

Emilio Ramos (Parade, Encores!: The Light in the Piazza, Upcoming: See What I Wanna See) directs a cast that features Desi Oakley (Waitress, West End and first national tour), Nasia Thomas (Six), Nathaniel Stampley (The Color Purple, Lempicka, Porgy & Bess), Ben Davis (New York, New York, Violet, Les Miserables), Juliette Redden (Anne of Green Gables at Goodspeed Opera House, Les Miserables National Tour), and Ishmael Gonzalez. Stage Directions will be read by Ella Lao.

"Lady Bird Meets Sweeney Todd" - LIKE FATHER, is a coming-of-age psychological thriller musical about Chris, the teenage daughter of a serial killer. After her father's arrest, she is forced to navigate moving in with a mother she's never known, a true-crime podcast about her father going viral, and her fear that she may not be as different from him as she'd hoped. Like father, like daughter... right?

LIKE FATHER, explores themes of found vs biological family, recovery from trauma, and America's addiction to true-crime.

The creative team also includes music director Alejandro Senior, assistant director Gabi Carrubba, and stage manager Tia Harewood-Millington, with music assistant & copyist Nick Kassoy. Casting is by Leigh Ann Smith and Conrad Woolfe of Indigo Casting.

LIKE FATHER, was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill New Music Theater Festival and the winner of the inaugural Open Jar Musical Shark Tank.

Howard Alter of Happy Recap Productions, Allie Kench, and Madison Thompson produce.