Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Derrick Baskin and More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MUSICALS

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals will premiere tonight with an all new series of unforgettable performances on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. Twelve actors have been paired with twelve writers and twelve composers, who have crafted unique musical pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until 10 PM, new monologues will be published every 15 minutes.

The actors performing the series of Viral Monologues will include: Allison Posner, Andrew Leeds, Anika Larsen, Bonnie Milligan, Chad Burris, Derek Klena, Derrick Baskin, Joél Pérez, Lennon Parham, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Melody A. Betts, and Robbie Fairchild.

The writer and composer teams will be: Dan O'Brien and John Colpitts; Lily Dwoskin and Austin Nuckols; Mike Pettry and Eli Bolin; Morgan Green and Lauren Pritchard; Rachel Axler and Bree Lowdermilk; Garlia Cornelia Jones and John Sloan III; Margot Connolly and Angela Sclafani; Jonathan Marc Sherman and Aimee Mann & Jonathan Coulton; Chelsea Marcantel and Alan Schmuckler; Daniel K. Isaac and Emily Gardner Xu Hall; Gordon Greenberg and Elijah Heifetz; NSangou Njikam and Danny Ursetti.

"For 12 years, we've been gathering extraordinary artists the evening before The 24 Hour Musicals to share music, laughter and community," said Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director, The 24 Hour Plays. "Last night, as I was watching this process unspool through shared videos and remote conversation, I felt the same excitement - one hundred percent - that I've felt each time we gather artists for our meet and greet. Tonight's musicals are sure to be an unforgettable reminder of what artists can do when they come together."

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours. The incredible lineup of luminaries who have written and performed for the Viral Monologues includes Alan Arkin, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Andre De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Dagmara Domínczyk, Rachel Dratch, Minnie Driver, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, William Jackson Harper, Daniel Dae Kim, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Vella Lovell, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Brittany O'Grady, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, Danny Pudi, AnnaSophia Robb, Andre Royo, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, Cobie Smulders, Patrick Wilson, Rita Wilson and many more.

New editions of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues stream on select Tuesday nights on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.