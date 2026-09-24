Bernadette Peters & Rachel Dratch Join Netflix's A MAN ON THE INSIDE Final Season

Bernadette Peters and Rachel Dratch have joined the final season of Netflix's A Man on the Inside. The Ted Danson-led series is currently in production for its third and last season.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the upcoming season will also feature Nick Offerman, Sally Struthers, Stephanie Beatriz, Mary Steenburgen, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Eugene Cordero, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Annette O’Toole, Christopher McDonald, Diedrich Bader, Jessica St. Clair, and Stephen Root.

Peters will play Coco Van Beck, who is described as the "queen of San Francisco society," who enlists private detective Julie (Estrada) and her agent Charles (Danson) to investigate who is sabotaging her philanthropic work.

Dratch is attched to play Maud, the "stressed-out assistant" of Coco.

About A Man on the Inside

The second season of A Man on the Inside debuted on November 20, 2025. The series reached the Global Top 10 for five weeks and has a combined viewing of 45M+ views across both seasons through the end of 2025.

In Season 2, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) took on another big undercover and got his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who's making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school?

Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest FOR LIFE awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he's been sent to unmask?

Meanwhile, his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.

The cast for the new season also included Stephanie Beatriz, Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Max Greenfield, stage veteran Stephen McKinley Henderson, Madison Hu, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, Linda Park, David Strathairn, and Jill Talley

Season 1 of A Man on the Inside followed Charles (Danson), a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, the series is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

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